Nominees at 70th Annual Emmy Awards to Receive Luxury Cannabis Swag Bag From BudTrader.com; Top Cannabis Company to Create First-Ever Cannabis Gift Bag at Major Awards Show

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BudTrader.com, the largest online cannabis marketplace, has been chosen to provide a swag bag full of high-end cannabis goodies and gadgets to nominees of the 70th Annual Emmy Awards, taking place in Los Angeles on Sept. 17. This marks the first time that a major American awards show has allowed cannabis products to be included as part of swag bags for nominees.

The EcoLuxe Lounge, a creation of producer Debbie Durkin and Durkin Entertainment, is a luxurious retreat where Emmy nominees can relax in style before the ceremony and collect their carefully curated gift bags, including the BudTrader swag bag. The BudTrader gift bags for celebrity guests will include top cannabis, CBD and hemp products, along with brand new and exclusive gifts and gadgets related to cannabis. Hundreds of nominees, along with other celebrities, influencers, media personalities and entertainment executives have RSVP'd to attend the EcoLuxe Lounge.

While the gift bags are not "officially" associated with the Emmys, Durkin Entertainment, the company behind the swag bags, has been putting them together for the last 15 years.

BudTrader CEO Brad McLaughlin sees the inclusion of BudTrader in this year's Emmy gift bag event as a big win for the industry as a whole. "This is a historic moment for the entire cannabis community," McLaughlin said in a statement on Facebook. "The tide has turned, the green rush is happening and this is the new normal. We no longer have to hide in the shadows. We can attend mainstream events like Comic-Con and the Emmys with our heads held high. Together, with the help of this miraculous plant, we can save the world."

BudTrader.com is the largest online cannabis marketplace, with over one million registered users on their platform. Its platform is available in 29 states where cannabis use is legal, as well as Canada and Puerto Rico.

Media Contact:

Marie Brown



marie@budtrader.com



https://budtrader.com

SOURCE BudTrader

Related Links

https://budtrader.com

