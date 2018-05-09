Nominees For 19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards Recognize And Celebrate The Best In Motion Picture Trailers And Television Marketing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Trailer Awards, the entertainment industry's most anticipated annual celebration acknowledging the most outstanding achievements in motion picture and television marketing, announced today the nominees in the 19th annual competition that has emerged as the most recognized event devoted to the artistry of film marketers and companies that create movie trailers, commercials and posters worldwide. Evelyn Watters, Golden Trailer Awards Executive Director, announced the 2018 nominees along with the show's Executive Producer Monica Brady. GTA 19 will take place on Thursday, May 31st at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles where comedienne and actress Michelle Buteau ("The Tick," "Broad City," "Key & Peele") will host and emcee the fun-filled evening.
Netflix and Warner Bros led this year's nomination tally by studio, each with 62 nominees. Netflix was represented by their work on films and series including "Stranger Things: Season 2," "The Crown," Icarus and Mudbound among many others. Warner Bros (with contributions from New Line and HBO) led their GTA tally with work on films and series including Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, It, Ocean's 8 and "Westworld: Season 2" among others. Rounding out the top three leading studios for 2018 is 21st Century Fox with 53 nominations for marketing campaigns including and The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, "American Horror Story: Cult," and "Isle of Dogs," among others. The Shape of Water and Hitman's Bodyguard earned the most nominations of any film by title with 8 nominations a piece followed by Black Panther, Thoroughbreds, and "Westworld: Season 2," each of which scored 7 nominations.
Top trailer houses in this year's competition included Buddha Jones with 30 nominations, Trailer Park with 29, and Mark Woollen & Associates with 23.
The Golden Trailer Awards are presented live on stage to nominees in diverse categories that range from serious to lighthearted, including Best Summer 2018 Blockbuster Trailer, Best of Show, and the most popular award of the night: the Golden Fleece Award, bestowed on the best trailer for the film where the marketing was considered better than the film itself.
Said Watters, "The major story line heading in to Cannes this year was 'No Netflix'. In the Golden Trailer competition, Netflix and Warner Bros. are tied with 62 nominations. This is the new world, where art intersects with commerce on demand, and the 'Netflix Effect' on the industry cannot be ignored."
Said Brady, "This is the first year that a streaming service has been such a force in our competition so congratulations to Netflix and to Warner Bros., and to all of our amazingly talented nominees. Each year, this competition gets harder and harder. Not just because of the sheer number of entries our judges have to consider. The artistry and skill that goes into perfecting great trailers, commercials and posters deserves our fullest recognition and appreciation. They are the cornerstone of what drives our awareness of movies and great entertainment week after week and they are one of the most important components of marketing campaigns. The Golden Trailer Awards celebrate all of the heroes behind the scenes - the stealth players who work long hours to create these amazing marketing gems that we love to watch online or during the pre-show in our favorite theaters."
Seventeen of the top honors are presented "live" on stage at the celebratory show, which routinely sells out and draws a heavy industry crowd of studio and network marketing executives, representatives from creative agencies, media and celebrities.
In total, Golden Trailer Awards are presented to winners across 108 diverse categories. Last year, more than 1,100 studio marketing executives, movie fans, celebrities and trailer editors were on hand to celebrate as Open Road Entertainment and AV Squad's work for Warner Bros. Wonder Woman trailer titled "What She Is" won the Best of Show Prize and the top honor for Best Fantasy/ Adventure Trailer.
A full list of this year's nominees is provided below:
AWARDS PRESENTED DURING THE LIVE STAGE SHOW INCLUDE:
19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards Nominee List
Legend: Film Title, Studio, Trailer House or Creative Vendor
Best Action
Kingsman: The Golden Circle, "Team," 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group
Black Panther, "Crown," Walt Disney Studios, Create Advertising Group
Tomb Raider, "SURVIVOR," Warner Bros., Ant Farm
Avengers: Infinity War, "Millions," Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
Rampage, "Battle," Warner Bros., Aspect
Best Animation / Family
The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, "Clara," Walt Disney Pictures, TRANSIT
Peter Rabbit, "Home," Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2, "Wired Refresh," Disney/Pixar, MOCEAN
Isle Of Dogs, "Domestic Trailer #1," Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions
Despicable Me 3, "Mojo," Universal Pictures, Workshop Creative
Best Comedy
Game Night, "Welcome," New Line Cinema, MOCEAN
Uncle Drew, "Uncle Drew," Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
Sorry to Bother You, "Voice," Annapurna Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Lady Bird, "Domestic Trailer #1," A24 Films, Giaronomo Productions
Gringo, "Friendly," Amazon, GrandSon
Best Documentary
The China Hustle, "Trailer," Magnolia, Zealot
City of Ghosts, "Promise," Amazon Studios, MOCEAN
Icarus, "Distance," Netflix, GrandSon
Won't You Be My Neighbor, "Trailer," Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
Three Identical Strangers, "Reunited," Neon, Zealot
Best Drama
All The Money In The World, "Power," Sony Pictures, Project X|AV
Darkest Hour, "Trailer," Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Shape of Water, "Escape," Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN
Megan Leavey, "Mission," Bleecker Street, Open Road
Chappaquiddick, "Conspiracy," Entertainment Studios, MOCEAN
Best Fantasy Adventure
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, "New World," Sony, TRANSIT
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, "Expelliarmus," Warner Bros., Jax
Thor: Ragnarok, "New Journey," Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, "Rebellion Reborn DCM Trailer," Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero
Solo: A Star Wars Story, "Something," Disney, Disney In-house
Best Horror
A Quiet Place, "A Quiet Place | Teaser – Listen," Paramount, Ignition
Insidious: The Last Key, "Family," Universal Pictures, Buddha Jones
Mother!, "Puzzle," Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
A Quiet Place, "A Quiet Place," Paramount, AV Squad
Hereditary, "Hereditary," A24, AV Squad
Best Independent Trailer
The Florida Project, "Trailer," A24, Mark Woollen & Associates
I, Tonya, "Haters," Neon, Zealot
Thoroughbreds, "Red Band Trailer," Focus Features, Motive
The Shape of Water, "Connection," Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN
Under the Silver Lake, "Trailer 1," A24, Motive
Best Music
The Greatest Showman, "Imagination," 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
All The Money In The World, "True Story," Sony Pictures, Project X|AV
Baby Driver, "Tekillyah," Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Ocean's 8, "7 People," Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Pacific Rim: Uprising, "Untouchable," Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer
Ocean's 8, "7 People," Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Mission: Impossible – Fallout, "CHOICE," Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm
The Incredibles 2, "Illegal," Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
Deadpool 2, "Comeback," 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, "Kingdom," Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Best Teaser
Murder on the Orient Express, "Suspect," 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Red Sparrow, "Program," 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Deadpool 2, "Cable Red," 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN
Mortal Engines, "London," Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Avengers: Infinity War, "Balance," Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
Best Thriller
Annihilation, "Mission," Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Unsane, "Believe," Bleecker Street, Buddha Jones
The Commuter, "The Commuter," Lionsgate, AV Squad
It Comes At Night, "It Comes at Night," A24, AV Squad
Sicario Day of the Soldado, "Win," Sony Pictures Entertainment, MOCEAN
Best Video Game Trailer
Assassin's Creed Origins, "Order of The Ancients," Ubisoft, Sunny Side Up Creative
Assassin's Creed: Origins, "Legend," Ubisoft, Buddha Jones
Far Cry 5, "Story Trailer," Ubisoft, Buddha Jones
Call of Duty: WWII, "Call of Duty:WWII - Reveal Trailer," Activision, gnet
Outlast Series Switch Trailer, "Outlast Series Trailer for the Nintendo Switch," Red Barrels, Altar Creative
Golden Fleece
Proud Mary, "Rolling, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Flatliners, "Relax," Sony Pictures & Columbia Pictures, Buddha Jones
Death Wish, "Reaper," MGM, Create Advertising Group
The Meg, "Carnage," Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Inc.
Snowman, "Domestic Trailer #1," Universal Studios, Giaronomo Productions
Most Original Trailer
Thoroughbreds, "Red Band Trailer," Focus Features, Motive
Baby Driver, "Tekillyah," Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Deadpool 2, "Paintings - Bob Ross Trailer," 20th Century Fox, MOCEAN/Big Picture
Hereditary, "Hereditary," A24, AV Squad
Patti Cake$, "PATTI CAKE$ Lyric Video," Fox Searchlight Pictures, Studio Cadre & Ruff Mercy
Above Presented On Stage on May 31st along with BOW and Best of Show
Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under a million US)
Still/Born, "Still/Born Trailer," Vertical Entertainment, Jay Gartland
Ghost House, "Ghost House Trailer," Vertical Entertainment, Jay Gartland
Gemini, "Trailer," Neon, Mark Woollen & Associates
MEAT, "COMPLEX," M.P.I, Dhruv Kumar
The Endless, "The Endless "Cult" Official Trailer," Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
Best Motion/Title Graphics
Baby Driver, "Tekillyah," Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Ready Player One, "Hall H," Warner Bros. , Buddha Jones
THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME, "Bond"," Lionsgate, Seismic Productions
Thoroughbreds, "Twisted," Focus Features, GrandSon
Slice, "Line Rider," A24, GrandSon
Best Original Score
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, "Ignite," Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Avengers: Infinity War, "Millions," Disney/Marvel, MOCEAN
The Incredibles 2, "Illegal," Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
Good Time, "Feelin It," A24, GrandSon
The Hitman's Bodyguard, "Make New Friends," Lionsgate, In House
Best Romance
Our Souls at Night, "Sunday Love Teaser," Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Love, Simon, "Courage," 20th Century Fox, TRANSIT
Call Me By Your Name, "Call Me By Your Name,Theatrical Trailer," Sony Pictures Classics, The Grossmyth Company
Mamma Mia 2, "Memories," Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Adrift, "Bon Voyage," STX Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Sound Editing
Baby Driver, "Heist," Sony, Wild Card
Baby Driver, "Tekillyah," Sony Pictures Entertainment, Trailer Park, Inc.
Mother!, "Puzzle," Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Pacific Rim Uprising, "Pacific Rim Uprising," Universal, AV Squad
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, "Rebellion Reborn" DCM Trailer, Walt Disney Studios / Lucasfilm, Tiny Hero
The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over
Micro Machines World Series Trailer, "Micro Machines World Series," Deep Silver/Codemasters, YellowPike Media
Mudbound, "Trailer," Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Ninja Theory
Mother!, "FEAR," Paramount Pictures, Ant Farm
The Hitman's Bodyguard, "Bonus Sh*t!," Lionsgate, Tiny Hero
Trashiest Trailer
Father Figures, "Every Dad," Warner Bros., Create Advertising Group
The Hitman's Bodyguard, "Bonus Sh*t!," Lionsgate,Tiny Hero
The Little Hours, "The Little Hours," Gunpowder & Sky, Jump Cut Creative
Hitman's Bodyguard, "Make New Friends", Lionsgate, In House
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, "Stronger," SyFy, AV Squad
Best Foreign Action Trailer
Salut – 7, "Salyut -7," Eugeny Makharashvili, Butterfly Effect
Beyond the edge, "Beyond the edge TRL," KINODANZ, On/Off Production
The Outsider, "Never Go Back," Netflix, Jax
Rubicon, "Trailer," RFG, Most, Chechen Film, Alexandr Serzhantov
The Villainess, "The Villainess, Official US Trailer," Well Go USA Entertainment, Red Circle, Inc.
Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer
In This Corner Of The World, "International Trailer," Manga, Editpool
Bilal, "Unite," Vertical, Zealot
Monster Hunt 2, "Adventure," EDKO Films Ltd., Trailer Park, Inc.
Here Comes the Grump, "Here Comes The Grump Trailer," GFM Films, Zealot UK
Kikoriki. Dejavu, "Kikoriki. Dejavu," The Riki Group, Stanislav Ivanov
Best Foreign Comedy Trailer
The Death Of Stalin, "US Trailer," IFC, Intermission Film
The Square, "Trailer," Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
THE PARTY, "Trailer 1," Roadside Attractions, Big Science Film
Swinging Safari, "Swinging Safari Trailer," Becker Film Group, Zealot UK
Blockbuster, "Blockbuster Trailer," NETFLIX, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Documentary Trailer
Faces Places, "Trailer," Cohen Media Group, Mark Woollen & Associates
Charcoal Burner Nights, Zeitraum Film, Trailerhaus GmbH
McLaren, "McLaren Trailer," Gunpowder & Sky, Zealot UK
Devil's Freedom, "JUNKY SKULL," ANIMAL DE LUZ, ART Kingdom
Yellow is Forbidden, "Couture," Madman/NZ Film Commission, AV Squad
Best Foreign Drama Trailer
One Percent, "Trailer," See Pictures, Zealot
The Eternal Feminine, "The Eternal Feminine," Luxbox , Good Hands
Peace Breaker first trailer, "Peace Breaker first trailer," Nurostar
Rubicon, "Trailer," RFG, Most, Chechen Film, Alexandr Serzhantov
A Fantastic Woman, "A Fantastic Woman Trailer," Curzon Artificial Eye, Intermission Film
Best Foreign Horror Trailer
From A House On Willow Street, "From A House On Willow Street." Fat Cigar, The First Order
Ghost Stories, "Trailer," Lionsgate UK, Intermission Film
Killing Ground, "Trailer," IFC, Zealot
The Secret Of Marrowbone, eOne, SILK FACTORY
Slumber, "Slumber Trailer," Goldcrest Films, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
BPM, "Trailer," The Orchard, Mark Woollen & Associates
Moka, "Driven," Film Movement, PK Creative
Edie, "Trailer," Arrow Films, Editpool
Double Lover, "Lust," Cohen Media Group, AV Squad
IN THE AISLES, Zorro Film GmbH, Requination/Niemiproduktion
Best Foreign Music Trailer
MY GENERATION, "My Generation - UK Trailer," Lionsgate, SILK FACTORY
Youth, "Youth," Nurostar
Witnesses, "Silent" Trailer," RFG, ARK PICTURES, Alexandr Serzhantov
Foundling, "Foundling "Trailer," Amedia Production, 1tv, Andrei Solodovnikov
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, Universal Pictures International, Muniq Creative Agency
Best Foreign Romance Trailer
About Love. Adults Only, Stanislav Ivanov
From the Land of the Moon, IFC, Zealot
A Fantastic Woman, Sony Pictures Classic, The Grossmyth Company
Submergence, Embankment Films, Zealot UK
Breathe, Bleecker Street, Zealot UK
Best Foreign Teaser
Coach, Kinoslovo/DK Entertainment, Vadzim Khudabets
The Whiskey Bandit Viszkis Film, Film Force Team, Peter Varsics
Yardie, Studiocanal, Intermission Film
Viy 2: The Mystery of the Dragon's Seal, "Visit", RFG, Alexandr Serzhantov
Wings of the Empire, 3xmedia, 1tv, Andrei Solodovnikov
Best Foreign Thriller Trailer
Killing Ground, IFC, Zealot
THE GIRL IN THE FOG, Studio Canal, Silk Factory
Luna, Universum Film, Trailerhaus GmbH
Beast, Altitude, Intermission Film
Double Lover, "Lust" Cohen Media Group, AV Squad
Most Original Foreign Trailer
The Square, Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Frontier, Studio "KIT," Stanislav Ivanov
Youth, Nurostar
Ichi The Killer, Well Go USA Entertainment, Sequence Creative
Jeannette, Luxbox, Good Hands
Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Kingsman: The Golden Circle, "Poppy Dance," 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.
Wonder Woman, "Together :60," Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Black Panther, "Entourage :60," Walt Disney Pictures, AV Squad
Deadpool 2, "Save Me / Tea," 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Tomb Raider, ":30 "Brilliant," Warner Bros., Mob Scene Creative & Productions
Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Greatest Showman, "World," 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group
Ferdinand, "Week Before Xmas," 20th Century Fox Animation, MOCEAN
Wonder, "TV60 "You Are A Wonder," Lionsgate, Markus Wernig - Offramp Creative Inc.
Isle Of Dogs, ":30TV "Sic Em," Fox Searchlight, Giaronomo Productions
Despicable Me 3, "Evil Mastermind," Universal Pictures , Workshop Creative
Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Hitman's Bodyguard, "Mofo Count" :30," Lionsgate, Outpost Media
Thoroughbreds, "Society Story,"Focus Features, Buddha Jones
The Disaster Artist, "Make Movie," A24, GrandSon
Daddy's Home 2, "Let's Hold Hands," Paramount
Ocean's 8, "7 People Cutdown," Warner Bros. Pictures, Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond, "Andy," Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
I Am Not Your Negro, "PBS Independent Lens - I Am Not Your Negro," ITVS
RBG, "Truth," Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Faces Places, "Cutdown 30," Cohen Media Group, Mark Woollen & Associates
Icarus, "RIVETING," Netflix, Ant Farm
Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The 15:17 to Paris, "Departure," Warner Bros., Wild Card
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, "Pointy," Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive
The Shape of Water, "Tale of Love," Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates
War for the Planet of the Apes, "Fear :30," Fox, AV Squad
Mudbound, "Beautiful," Netflix, GrandSon
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Thor: Ragnarok, "Thor: Ragnarok, "Mjolnir" Digital," Disney, Aspect
Ready Player One, "Fantasy," Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, "OogaChaka," Walt Disney Studios / Marvel, Tiny Hero
Ready Player One, "Come With Me 60," Warner Bros., Statement Advertising
Jumanji, "Worlds Apart :60," Sony Pictures, Big Picture
Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Selfie, "Selfie TV Spot "Double," Stanislav Ivanov
The Square, "Museum," Magnolia Pictures, Mark Woollen & Associates
Okja, "Ready Action," Netflix, Bond
Youth, "Youth and Fire," Nurostar
Black Water, "Koch Media Film," Muniq Creative Agency
Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
War for the Planet of the Apes, "War / Letters," 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Notes From The Field, "Graphic Tease," HBO, Buddha Jones
Get Out, "Poetic Review," Universal Pictures, Inside Job
THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME, "TSR BOND," LIONSGATE, Seismic Productions
Thoroughbreds, "Princess," Focus Features, GrandSon
Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Alien: Covenant, "Born Neo," 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
IT, ":30TV "Friends," Warner Bros., Aspect
Mother!, "Experience," Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
A Quiet Place, "Survive," Paramount Pictures, Project X/AV
Insidious: The Last Key, "Invite :30," Sony Pictures, AV Squad
Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Thoroughbreds, "Shall We," Focus Features, Motive
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, "Just About Right," Fox Searchlight Pictures, Motive
Mudbound, "Land Cutdown," Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Killing of a Sacred Deer, "Me," A24, GrandSon
Lady Bird, "Playgirl," A24, GrandSon
Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Bright, "Heroes/Danger MGK" Trailer," Netflix, AV Squad
Life Itself, "Love," Amazon Studios, Trailer Park, Inc.
Tomb Raider, "Lara," Warner Brothers, Cole Barager/ Deva Studios
Ocean's 8, "7 People Cutdown," Warner Bros.,Trailer Park, Inc.
Black Panther, "Women of Wakanda," Walt Disney Studios / Marvel, Tiny Hero
Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Phantom Thread, "Taste," Focus Features, Buddha Jones
Phantom Thread, "Dying to Wear," Focus Features, Buddha Jones
Phantom Thread, "Triumph Review :60," Focus Features, Buddha Jones
The Greatest Showman, "Different," 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group
Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Phantom Thread, "Dream," Focus Features, Mark Woollen & Associates
Fifty Shades Freed, "BROUGHT TO LIFE," Universal Pictures, Ant Farm
Life Itself, "Love," Amazon Studios, Trailer Park, Inc.
Love, Simon, "Digital "Heart," 20th Century Fox, Aspect
The Shape of Water, "Princess Without a Voice," Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox Searchlight Marketing
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Atomic Blonde, "Begin," Universal, Wild Card
Baby Driver, "Hip-Hop," Sony Pictures, Project X|AV
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, "It's Time," Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Killing of a Sacred Deer, "Me," A24, GrandSon
Black Panther, "Team," Walt Disney Studios / Marvel, Tiny Hero
Best Summer Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Solo: A Star Wars Story, "So Low Super Bowl," Disney, Disney In-house
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, "Miracle," Universal Pictures, Inside Job
Solo: A Star Wars Story, "45TV "Crew," Disney, Aspect
Deadpool 2, "Save Me / Tea," 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Deadpool 2, "Selfless." 20th Century Fox, Wild Card
Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Dunkirk, "Dunkirk | TV 60 - Never Surrender," Warner Bros, Ignition
Annihilation, "Evolution :60," Paramount Pictures, Buddha Jones
Suburbicon, "Doors :60," Paramount, AV Squad
The Shape of Water, "Ticking Thriller," Fox Searchlight Pictures, MOCEAN
Unsane, "Never Safe," Bleecker Street, Open Road
Best Video Game TV Spot
Overwatch, "Dare," Blizzard Entertainment, Mark Woollen & Associates
Call of Duty WW2, "Heroes," Activision, Aspect
Gran Turismo Sport, "GT Sport - Go Get It," Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Creative
Call of Duty: WWII, "Call of Duty: WWII Story Trailer," Activision, gnet
PUBG, "PUBG - Unknown Air," PUBG Corp., gnet
Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Atomic Blonde, "Modern Woman," Universal, Wild Card
Coco, "Coco - "You Know" - Christian Lanz," Disney – Pixar, Create Advertising
Insidious: The Last Key, "Welcome To New Mexico," Sony, BOND
Guardians Of The Galaxy 2, "Get it!," Walt Disney Studios / Marvel, Tiny Hero
The Hitman's Bodyguard, "#1 Movie!," Lionsgate, Tiny Hero
Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Mummy, "Thrill Kids," Universal Pictures, Rogue Planet
Fifty Shades Freed, "Happy Ending," Universal Pictures,Trailer Park, Inc.
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, "Reviewing Evil with Chris Hardwick," Screen Gems, Viacom Velocity
Flatliners, "Relax :30," Sony Pictures & Columbia Pictures, Buddha Jones
The Dark Tower, "Battle," Sony Pictures, Create Advertising Group
Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Hitman's Bodyguard, "Mofo Count" :30," Lionsgate, Outpost Media
I, Tonya, "Mirror," Neon, Zealot
Kingsman: The Golden Circle, "Poppy Dance," 20th Century Fox, Trailer Park, Inc.
Insidious: The Last Key, "Welcome To New Mexico," Sony, Bond
The House, "Frank's Place," New Line Cinema, MOCEAN
Best Action (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Narcos: S3, "Succession," Netflix, TRANSIT
Jessica Jones S2, "Official Trailer "Control," Netflix, Aspect
Jack Ryan, "Brave - Super Bowl," Amazon, Jax
The Punisher, "The Punisher – Reflections," Netflix, gnet
Altered Carbon,"Altered Carbon - Last Night I Died Again," Netflix, gnet
Best Animation / Family (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Big Mouth S1, "Official Trailer "Life," Netflix, Aspect
Bojack Horseman S4, "Official Trailer "Missing," Netflix, Aspect
Trollhunters, "Trailer," Netflix, InSync PLUS
Spirit Riding Free, Dreamworks Animation Television, Jamestown Productions
Trollhunters Tales of Arcadia - Season 3, Dreamworks Animation Television, Outpost Media
Best Comedy (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
American Vandal, "Conspiracy," Netflix, Zealot
Future Man, "Future Man | Trailer - Time Travel," Hulu, Ignition
Comrade Detective, "Comrades," Amazon Studios, TRANSIT
GLOW, "Become," Netflix, Buddha Jones
Hidden America: Season 2, "Travel," Seeso, AV Squad
Best Documentary/Reality (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
National Geographic, "One Strange Rock Trailer," 2C Creative
Wormwood, "Disappeared," Netflix, Wild Card
Rock and a Hard Place "Redemption" Trailer", HBO, AV Squad
Flint Town, "System," Netflix, GrandSon
Bobby Kennedy for President, "Change," Netflix, Mob Scene Creative & Productions
Best Drama (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Ozark, "Last Resort – Trailer," Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
The Alienist, "Game," TNT, Zealot
Mr. Robot, "Democracy," USA Network, Buddha Jones
Dark, "Machine," Netflix, Buddha Jones
Westworld Season 2, "Locked Inside," HBO, Jax
Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Game of Thrones, "Legendary," HBO, Editpool
Stranger Things Season 2, "Darkness," Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
Legion - season 2, "Everything," FX, Create Advertising Group
The Tick, "Team," Amazon Studios, Create Advertising Group
Game of Thrones Season 7, "Survive," HBO, Jax
Best Foreign (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
The Pack (Wataha) "Season 2 Heartbeat Teaser," HBO Europe
Dark: S1, "Tick Tock," Netflix, TRANSIT
Dark, "Machine," Netflix, Buddha Jones
O Mecanismo, "Greed," Netflix, BOND
YOU ARE WANTED S2 FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, Amazon Prime Video, Pantaleon Films GmbH, Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH, BDA Creative GmbH
Best Graphics (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Comrade Detective, "Comrades," Amazon Studios, TRANSIT
Real Time with Bill Maher, "Open Our Eyes," HBO, Buddha Jones
Rotten The Future, "Netflix," Buddha Jones
Lady Dynamite, "Fancy Guest," Netflix, GrandSon
The Punisher, "The Punisher – Reflections," Netflix, gnet
Best Horror / Thriller (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Ash vs. Evil Dead (Season 3), "Supernatural," Starz, Zealot
Westworld, "New Chaos," HBO, Motive
Rellik, "What You Deserve," Cinemax, Buddha Jones
The Walking Dead Season 8B, "Nightmare," AMC Network, Giaronomo Productions
The Alienist, "Monster," TNT, Trailer Park
Best Music (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Ozark, Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Stranger Things Season 2, "Darkness," Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Defenders, "Quartet," Netflix, MOCEAN
Impulse, "Impulse Teaser," YouTube, Trailer Park
The Crown, "For You," Netflix, GrandSon
Best Opening Title Sequence or Closing Credit Sequence for a feature film
Wonder Woman, "Wonder Woman Main-On-End Titles," Warner Bros, Greenhaus GFX
Insidious - The Last Key, "The Last Key - Main-On-End Titles," Blum House, Greenhaus GFX
DC, "DC Logo," Warner Bros., Buddha Jones
Proud Mary, "Opening Title GFX," Screen Gems, Seismic Productions
Game Night, "Game Night," New Line Cinema, Aspect
Best Original Score (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Blood Drive, "Master Collection," SyFy, Buddha Jones
Fox League X Briggs- "HERE," Fox Sports Creative
Westworld Season 2, "Locked Inside," HBO, Jax
Westworld Season 2, "Beautiful World - Super Bowl," HBO, Jax
Best Promo for a OTO or Special (i.e. Oscars, CMAs or Super Bowl)
NBC Sports: Championship Season, Agency: 2C Creative
ESPN: Curry/Lonzo Game Promo, 2C Creative
Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre, "Deadliest," A&E, The Shop
The OSCARS, "The Oscars 2018 Jimmy Returns," ABC Entertainment Marketing + Black Label Content
Best Promo for a TV Network
2017 PBS Previews Campaign, "2017 PBS Previews Campaign: Drama," PBS
Stan Lee, "Stan the Man," Disney/Marvel & Netflix, MOCEAN
HBO Documentary, "Trailer," HBO, Create Advertising Group
HBO "Game of Thrones" Image, HBO, Trailer Park
truTV, "truTV onair refresh," truTV, TruTV
Best Sound Editing (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
The Pack (Wataha) "Season 2 Heartbeat Teaser," HBO Europe
Stranger Things Season 2, "Darkness," Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
Dark, "Machine," Netflix, Buddha Jones
The Punisher, "Family Man," Netflix, MOCEAN
Westworld S2, "30TV "Revenge," HBO, Aspect
Best Voice Over (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Ozark, "Last Resort Cutdown," Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Ozark, "Money," Netflix, Mark Woollen & Associates
Comrade Detective, "Comrades," Amazon Studios, TRANSIT
GRAND PRIX DRIVER, "Series Trailer," Amazon Studios, Tiny Hero
Most Original (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
American Vandal, "Conspiracy," Netflix, Zealot
Comrade Detective, "Comrades," Amazon Studios, TRANSIT
The Innocents, "Changes Everything," Netflix, Trailer Park, Inc.
The Crown 2, "The Crown Trailer," Netflix, Intermission Film
Altered Carbon, "Live Forever" Date Announce," Netflix, gnet
Best Action Poster
Wonder Woman, "Wonder Woman, One-Sheet," Warner Bros., BOND
Thor: Ragnarok, "Thor: Ragnarok, One-Sheet," Walt Disney Studios, BOND
Wonder Woman, "Wonder Woman One Sheet," Warner Bros., P+A
Tomb Raider, "Tomb Raider Ice Pick," Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
Best Animation / Family Movie Poster
Peter Rabbit, "Peter Rabbit One Sheet," Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV
Best Billboard
Wonder Woman, "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros., "Concept Arts"
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Billboard," Sony, BOND
Love, Simon, "Love, Simon LA Billboard 20th Century Fox," WORKS ADV
Black Panther, "Arclight Motion Billboard," Walt Disney Motion Pictures, The M Factor
Best Comedy Poster
Game Over, Man! Digital Finish, Netflix, Ignition
Life of the Party, Warner Bros. Pictures, Cold Open
A Futile and Stupid Gesture,Netflix, Leroy & Rose
Super Troopers 2, "Payoff Poster 2," Fox Searchlight Pictures, Midnight Oil
Best Comedy Poster for a TV Show / TV Series
Baskets S3 One-Sheet, FX Networks, Ignition
Vice Principals One-Sheet, "Vice Principals One-Sheet," HBO, Ignition
Hap & Leonard: Mucho Mojo, SundanceTV, The Refinery
The Mick, "Season 2," Fox, Leroy & Rose
Best Documentary / Reality Poster for a TV Show or TV Series
Wormwood One-Sheet, Netflix, Ignition
Mind Field - Season 2, YouTube Red, Cold Open
Daughters of Destiny, Netflix, Concept Arts
Adam Ruins Everything, "Adam Ruins the Rest Room," truTV, TruTV
Best Documentary Poster
DOLORES, PBS, POV
Studio 54, AE Films, Concept Arts
Lenny, HBO, Cold Open
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, Netflix, BOND
Best Drama / Action TV Series Poster
Ozark, Netflix, The Refinery
Handmaids Tale, Hulu, Leroy & Rose
The Americans: Season 6, FX, P+A
American Gods, Starz, BOND
Best Drama Poster
Mudbound, Netflix, The Refinery
Realive, Syfy Films, The Refinery
Dunkirk, "Bus Shelter," Warner Bros., Concept Arts
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Fox Searchlight, BOND
Best Fantasy / Adventure Poster
Blade Runner 2049, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
Ready Player One, "Payoff," Warner Brothers, BOND
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Walt Disney Studios, BOND
The Shape of Water, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Midnight Oil, Digital Finishing by Daniel Clark Creative
Best Foreign Poster
Das Schweigende Klassenzimmer, "Silence speaks volumes," The Dream Factory
The Death of Stalin, AllCity Media
Euphoria, Great Point Media, Coffee & Cigarettes
Birthmarked, Aqute Media, Champ & Pepper
Best Horror / Thriller TV Series Poster
The Strain Digital Finish, FX Networks, Ignition
Dark, Netflix, The Refinery
American Horror Story: Cult, FX, BOND
Fight of the Living Dead: Paradise Calls, YouTube Red, Cold Open
Best Horror Poster
The Cured, IFC Films, InSync PLUS
Insidious: The Last Key, "Scream," Universal Pictures, Concept Arts
Winchester, CBS Films, Cold Open
Slender Man, "Teaser," Screen Gems, P+A
Best Independent Poster
Okja, Netflix, BOND
Thelma, The Orchard, P+A
The Little Hours, GUNPOWDER & SKY, Jump Cut Creative
The Endless, Well Go USA Entertainment, Jump Cut Creative
Best International Poster
Downsizing One-Sheet, Paramount, Ignition
Winchester - International Poster (Spain), CBS Films, Cold Open
Wonder Woman, "Walking," Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
A Wrinkle in Time, "International (Germany)," Walt Disney Pictures, Cold Open
Best Motion Poster
Peter Rabbit, Sony Pictures Entertainment, WORKS ADV
Dunkirk, "Destroyer," Warner Bros., Concept Arts
Isle Of Dogs, "Wild Post,"Fox Searchlight Pictures, BLT Communications, LLC
Isle Of Dogs, "Sneezing," Fox Searchlight Pictures, BLT Communications, LLC
Best pre-show Theatrical Advertising for a Brand
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, "The Sprint Disruption," Screenvision Media, 40 Foot Solutions
Cinemark XD, "Magic," Cinemark, MOCEAN
A Quiet Theater, "A Quiet Theater," Paramount Pictures, M3 Creative
SHUDDER, "EVOKE," SHUDDER, HEART SLEEVE CREATIVE
Gogol, 'Gogol asks to turn off phones in cinemas," TV-3
Best Radio / Audio Spot
The Cloverfield Paradox, "Stop," Netflix, Buddha Jones
Kingsman: The Golden Circle, "Summer," 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising Group
The Hitman's Bodyguard, "RADIO :30 SAM VS RYAN," NEW LINE, Seismic Productions
The Shape of Water, "Score Radio," Fox Searchlight, Mark Woollen & Associates
Black Panther, "Just Getting Started," Walt Disney Studios / Marvel, Tiny Hero
Best Summer Blockbuster Poster
Rampage, New Line Cinema, Concept Arts
Skyscraper, Universal Pictures, Concept Arts
Wonder Woman, Warner Brothers, BOND
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Walt Disney Studios, BOND
Best Teaser Poster
Ocean's 8, Warner Bros., WORKS ADV
Game Night, Warner Brothers, Leroy & Rose
All The Money In the World, Sony Pictures, P+A
Super Troopers 2, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Midnight Oil
Best Thriller Poster
The New Mutants, 20th Century Fox, Ignition
Flatliners, Sony, Concept Arts
Annabelle: Creation, "Tea Party," New Line Cinema, Concept Arts
You Were Never Really Here, Amazon Studios, P+A
Best Trailer for Book or Novel
The Bad Seed, HarperCollins Publishers
Everless, HarperCollins Publishers
Tattoo, The 8 Percent
The Butchering Art, Light Arcade
The Sheriff's Catch (Part 1 of The Sassana Stone Pentalogy), "Unbound," James Vella-Bardon
Best TrailerByte for a Feature Film
Flatliners, "What Could Go Wrong," Sony, BOND
Thoroughbreds, "Alibi," Focus Features, GrandSon
The Greatest Showman, "Singalong Social Campaign," 20th Century Fox, Create Advertising
Super Troopers 2, "Super Troopers 2, Cologne Commercial," Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox Searchlight Marketing
Peter Rabbit, "Bring The Fight," Sony Pictures Entertainment, Workshop Creative
Best TrailerByte for a TV Series/Streaming Series
Ballers: Season 3, HBO, AV Squad
GAME OF THRONES, "Season 7 Social Carousel," HBO, Silk Factory
Westworld S2, "Digital "Out There," HBO, Aspect
The Long Road Home, National Geographic, InSync PLUS
Truth or Dare, ":10 Do or Die," Universal Pictures Intl, The Picture Production Company
Best Video Game Poster
Civilization VI, 2K Games, Inc., Ignition
Uncharted, "10th Anniversary Poster," Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Creative
Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Wilds, Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Creative
Shadow of the Colossus, "Hero," Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation Creative
Best Viral Campaign
Bright, "Digital Campaign," Netflix, InSync PLUS
Impractical Jokers, "Surprise and Delight," truTV, Fooji
Gogol.Origins, "The first audience talks about the film Gogol. Origins," TV-3, TV-3
Good Time, "Social Campaign," A24, GrandSon
The Disaster Artist, "The Tommy Award," A24, GrandSon
Best Wildposts (Teaser Campaign)
Justice League, "Justice League," Warner Bros., The Refinery
Blade Runner 2049, "Blade Runner 2049 11up," Warner Bros., Concept Arts
Love, Simon, "Love Letter Wildposts," 20th Century Fox, WORKS ADV
Black Panther, "Character Series," Marvel Studios, Art Machine
Most Innovative Advertising (for a TV Series / Streaming Series)
Altered Carbon, "Psychasec Campaign," Netflix, gnet
Westworld 2, "Loops," HBO, HBO (Internal)
The Long Road Home, "National Geographic," InSync PLUS
F Is For Family (Season 2), "Social Campaign," Netflix, InSync PLUS
Impractical Jokers, "Block Party," truTV, Brand Connections
Most Innovative Advertising for a Brand / Product
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, "Sprint Disruption," Screenvision Studios, 40 Foot Solutions
Citizen Graduation Gift, Screenvision Studios, 40 Foot Solutions
Coco, "Celebration Family Digital," Disney, Trailer Park, Inc.
Oculus "Step into Rift" Brand Anthem, Oculus, space.camp
Most Innovative Advertising for a Feature Film
Bright, "Social Campaign," Netflix, InSync PLUS
The Babysitter, "Social Campaign," Netflix, InSync PLUS
A Quiet Place, "A Quiet Theater," Paramount Pictures, M3 Creative
A Ghost Story, "A Ghost Pie," A24, GrandSon
Coco, Walt Disney Motion Pictures, The M Factor
Most Innovative Advertising for a Video Game
Space Pirate Trainer, I-Illusions, kertgartner.com
Call of Duty: WW2, "Brotherhood," Activision, Aspect
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, "Accolades Trailer," Ninja Theory
Oculus "Step into Rift" Brand Anthem, Oculus, space.camp
Clash Royale, "Flash Royale," Supercell, gnet
Most Original Poster
The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns & Lynn Novick, "Reflections," PBS
Okja, Netflix, BOND
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Walt Disney Studios, BOND
The Shape of Water, "Embrace Art," Fox Searchlight Pictures, Midnight Oil, Digital Finishing by Daniel Clark Creative
Best Film Festival Trailer
Palm Springs International Film Festival, Palm Springs International Film Society, Stampede Studios
Online Film Festival 2017, PBS
Kamloops Film Festival 2018, Josh Sunderman
BOFA Film Festival, Rhino Post Production
BFI Bergman Season, BFI, The Picture Production Company
Best Film Festival Poster
Online Film Festival 2017, PBS
Battle of the Sexes, "Telluride Poster," Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox Searchlight Marketing
Battle of the Sexes, "Toronto Film Festival Poster," Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox Searchlight Marketing
