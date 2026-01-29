Nomis Solutions announces that Amy Chase has been selected as Chief Customer Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomis Solutions, the leading financial services B2B SaaS platform for empowering customer, product and pricing intelligence, today promoted Amy Chase to Chief Customer Officer. Chase, who has led Nomis' Services organization since 2022, will now oversee the complete customer experience—from implementation and ongoing support to strategic account management—as Nomis expands its product platform and addressable market.

"Amy has fundamentally changed how our customers experience Nomis," said Greg Demas, CEO of Nomis. "Under her leadership, our customer retention has improved markedly, and she's built the kind of trust and collaboration that will be essential as we integrate our solutions into an AI-first platform."

Chase brings more than 20 years of customer success and professional services leadership to the role, with extensive experience in SaaS businesses serving financial institutions. Since joining Nomis in 2022, she has rebuilt the company's service delivery model and established the operational foundation that enabled significant improvements in customer retention and satisfaction.

"This is an exciting time to step into this role as we evolve our platform with advanced analytics and AI-first capabilities. Our customers face complex pricing and profitability challenges, and my priority is ensuring they have the partnership, insights, and support they need to succeed," said Chase.

About Nomis

For more than 20 years, Nomis has pioneered pricing optimization solutions for the world's largest banks and credit unions. Today, we're redefining what's possible with a single, integrated platform that unifies customer insights, product strategy and pricing execution to deliver the personalized financial solutions modern consumers expect.

Driven by analytical excellence and a passion for data, we deliver a comprehensive platform that enables financial institutions to truly understand their customers and proactively meet evolving needs.

