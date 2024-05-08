Nomis Solutions Appoints Wes West as Chief Analytics Officer to Accelerate Pricing Analytics Innovation

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomis Solutions (Nomis), the foremost provider of end-to-end pricing analytics and execution technology, announces the appointment of Wes West as Chief Analytics Officer. West brings a wealth of experience and a track record of innovation at some of the nation's leading financial institutions and technology providers and will be tasked with building upon Nomis' industry leading deposit and lending analytics capabilities.

West joined Nomis in February 2024 as a consultant, focused on advancing the company's solutions for deposits analytics and optimization. His deep understanding and practical application of modern, innovative price modeling and analytics practices led to his selection as Chief Analytics Officer. In this role, West will spearhead the development of a centralized analytics organization, collaborating closely with Nomis' services team on customer engagements and the company's product organization to drive innovation and best position Nomis to capitalize on a rapidly evolving data and analytics environment.

"Nomis is dedicated to delivering the financial services industry's premier pricing analytics solutions, and Wes is a key addition to our team," said Greg Demas, CEO of Nomis Solutions. "His extensive experience in deposit and loan pricing at leading banks and technology firms aligns perfectly with our vision. We are thrilled to welcome him as Chief Analytics Officer."

Prior to joining Nomis, West held leadership roles in Retail, Strategy, Finance, and Treasury at Huntington National Bank, Citi, JPMorgan Chase, and First Manhattan Consulting Group. Additionally, he led Novantas' Strategic Pricing and Financial Modeling practices prior to the merger with Informa's FBX business.

"Joining Nomis is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company renowned for its innovative data-driven solutions in the financial services sector," said West. "I'm eager to lead Nomis' analytics initiatives, leveraging our advanced technology to optimize pricing, offers, and customer management strategies, ultimately driving business growth."

West's appointment underscores Nomis Solutions' dedication to delivering advanced pricing analytics solutions for both deposits and lending, cementing its status as an industry leader.

About Nomis Solutions

For over 20 years, Nomis has been dedicated to improving the science and execution of pricing. Our mission underpins our focus in this space: to help banks, credit unions, and lenders differentiate and grow their brands by developing relationships with customers that are both personalized and profitable. We offer a comprehensive set of solutions for setting, managing, and executing price to meet each financial institution where they are in their price management journey. To learn more, visit www.nomissolutions.com.

SOURCE Nomis Solutions Inc