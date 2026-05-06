Nomorobo and AARP Collaborate to Protect Americans from Scam Calls and Texts

New Offering Provides AARP Members with Special Access to Call and Text Protection at a Discounted Rate

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomorobo, a leader in robocall blocking and scam protection, today announced a new collaboration with AARP to help protect Americans from the rising threat of phone- and text-based fraud, combining advanced technology with trusted consumer education to better safeguard people nationwide. As part of this collaboration, AARP members will receive a special discounted subscription to Nomorobo's call-and-text blocking services when they sign up through AARP.

Phone scams continue to evolve, with criminals increasingly targeting consumers through impersonation schemes, Medicare impersonation calls, fake charity ploys, delivery text schemes, and more. According to Federal Trade Commission data, consumers may have had as much as $196 billion stolen from them in 2024 alone. The same report pegs the amount stolen from older adults at as much as $81.5 billion that year. While fraud criminals target consumers of all ages, the greatest harm affects older Americans, who have assets such as life savings and housing wealth. Today's perpetrators seek to steal everything from each victim.

Nomorobo's technology works in real time to identify and block known scam calls and suspicious text messages before they reach consumers, using continuously updated intelligence to stop fraud attempts at the source, helping to reduce risk and restore peace of mind.

"Scams are becoming more advanced and harder to detect," said Matt Mizenko, Managing Director of Nomorobo. "Criminals are evolving quickly, using new technologies like AI to become more precise and convincing. This collaboration with AARP is focused on giving people the tools and knowledge they need to stay one step ahead."

AARP has long been a leading advocate for consumer protection and fraud prevention, providing education, tools, and resources to help people stay ahead of emerging threats.

"At AARP, we are committed to empowering people with practical tools to stay safer against increasingly sophisticated scams," said Kathy Stokes, Senior Director, Fraud Prevention Programs at AARP. "By working with Nomorobo, we're giving our members discounted access to an important way to reduce spam and scam calls and messages to better protect themselves."

How to Help Avoid Robocall and Text Scams

Don't answer calls from unknown numbers or respond to texts from unknown senders. If you don't recognize the caller, don't engage.

Verify incoming messages before taking action.

Messages that appear to come from companies we do business with could be scam attempts. Contact the company how you would normally interact – whether logging onto an online account or app, or calling a number you know to be valid.



Don't trust caller ID

Scammers can "spoof" numbers to look like they're from trusted sources — even government agencies or local numbers.



Use call-blocking technology

Tools like Nomorobo can stop many scam calls and texts before they reach you.

Nomorobo has blocked billions of robocalls for consumers and is widely recognized for helping individuals, families, and businesses stay ahead of evolving fraud tactics. The company's team of "Fraud Fighters" continuously analyzes scam patterns to identify emerging threats and strengthen consumer protection.

AARP members can learn more and enroll by visiting here.

About Nomorobo

Nomorobo is a leading provider of robocall-blocking and scam-protection services, helping stop unwanted calls and messages before they reach consumers. Using advanced call filtering technology and real-time threat detection, Nomorobo protects millions of users from phone-based fraud. The company's Fraud Fighters resources can help educate the public on how scams work and how to avoid them. Learn more at www.nomorobo.com.

Media Contact: Kim Lehman | [email protected]

SOURCE Nomorobo