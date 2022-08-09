Nomorobo Assists Urgent FCC and Carrier Efforts to Crack Down on Auto Warranty Scam Robocalls

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the FCC's recent order requiring voice providers to stop phony vehicle warranty robocalls, Nomorobo, a leader in phone protection technology, is now providing a real-time auto warranty robocall dataset to help carriers and regulators identify and block these dangerous and unwanted scam calls.

The scam usually begins with a recorded voice that says, "We've been trying to reach you concerning your car's extended warranty" and ends with the victim being tricked into buying worthless coverage.

"With more than eight billion auto warranty calls made since 2018, this particular scam is one of the biggest threats Americans face on their phones today," said Aaron Foss, Founder and CEO of Nomorobo. "Nomorobo Max already stops all of these types of robocalls so it just made sense for us to publically share our data to help catch these criminals."

In the past, scammers used neighbor spoofing to make these calls appear local and trustworthy. Government and industry protections like the STIR/SHAKEN framework have made this much more difficult. However, in the never ending cat-and-mouse game, scammers simply acquire hundreds of thousands of genuine local phone numbers, making the scam even more difficult to detect.

"Every day, Nomorobo protects its users from this and millions of other robocalls. Our proprietary, automatic call screening technology allows us to stay one step ahead of the robocall scammers." Foss continued, "For the rest of America, we're happy to do our part by supporting the FCC's crackdown with this dataset."

The FCC, carriers, and the public can access Nomorobo's auto warranty scam information database at https://www.nomorobo.com/autowarranty. Consumers can protect themselves with Nomorobo apps available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

About Nomorobo

Nomorobo is a privately held company on a mission to protect consumers from unwanted robocalls, telemarketing, spam, and scam calls on their mobile phones and landlines. With award-winning technology recognized by the FTC, the company has protected over 2 million users and stopped nearly 3 billion robocalls since its inception. Nomorobo's service has been integrated into top VoIP phone carriers and mobile apps including Charter Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, Ooma, Sonic, Burner, and more. In 2022, the company launched Nomorobo Max, a mobile app that pairs state-of-the-art call identification with advanced call-screening technology to ensure 100% protection from robocalls. Based in Mt. Sinai, NY, the company is led by founder and CEO, Aaron Foss.

