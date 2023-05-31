NomuPay raises $53.6m to provide ambitious global enterprises with an 'all access pass' for payments in Southeast Asia, Turkey and Europe

News provided by

NomuPay

31 May, 2023, 06:56 ET

Dublin headquartered NomuPay raises substantial Series A investment from Finch Capital and Outpost Ventures

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NomuPay, a modern end-to-end payment platform purpose built for expansion into regions of high cross-border and ecommerce growth, has raised $53.6m. The round was led by Finch Capital, and includes participation from Outpost Ventures, a Neuberger Berman fund, with participation from individuals.

Peter Burridge, CEO of NomuPay, says "Every growing international enterprise knows the problem of 'multiples', when it comes to payments. There are multiple countries, multiple payment types, different payment use cases in each nation, a variety of channels, and an endless list of changing regulations. As a result, expansion slows down. Companies have to maintain countless technical integrations and vendor relationships, while reconciling global payments. At NomuPay, we remove the burden of 'multiples', by unifying fragmented payment networks. In the face of continued technological, market, method and data fragmentation, we provide companies with an 'all access pass' to global payments', enabling enterprise to continue to expand globally, and to future-proof payment strategies."

NomuPay's Unified Payments (uP) Platform provides omnichannel payments acceptance and payout disbursements through a single API integration. Engineered to simplify fragmented payment infrastructure throughout Southeast Asia, Europe and Turkey; the uP Platform provides scalable payment solutions and robust data management and reporting capabilities. An 'all-access pass' to payments, NomuPay's uP Platform is gateway agnostic and capable of augmenting existing payment infrastructure with ease. 

Radboud Vlaar, Managing Partner of Finch Capital, says "Under the Leadership of Peter Burridge, NomuPay has made a series of licence acquisitions, and top level hires that has helped to take the company to the next level. On top of this, the company has built a Unified Payments Platform that unlocks local payment acceptance and payout disbursements in geographies that have long lacked a unified system, through a simple and single integration. We are very excited to see how NomuPay address the burning need of clients in these core markets."

David Dubick, Partner of Outpost Ventures says, "We're thrilled to partner with the deeply experienced team at NomuPay and be a partner with them in this next phase of growth. Throughout our conversations with NomuPay we've been continually impressed by the technological implementation of the uP Platform, its ability to solve a wide range of issues faced by enterprises and marketplaces in global payments, as well as their approach to distribution and the initial partners who are using the platform at scale."

NomuPay has successfully started to onboard new clients as of Q4 2022, and are now actively scaling the business in their core markets. The team continues to add new markets to the uP Platform, as well as continuing to invest in product development.

About NomuPay 

The modern end-to-end payment solution, NomuPay's Unified Payment (uP) Platform makes it easy to accept payments and send payouts in Europe and across the expansion markets of Southeast Asia and Turkey through a single integration. Purpose-built to support your international growth efforts, the uP Platform's secure API unlocks a wide range of payment acceptance methods, including card, buy-now-pay-later solutions, instalment payment plans, and local alternative payment methods in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Turkey. Architected to enable payouts based on your organisation's unique payment workflows, NomuPay's uP Platform provides payment providers, large enterprises, and sophisticated marketplaces with end-to-end payment visibility and traceability.  

Founded in 2021, NomuPay is Institutional funded and has a presence in Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Istanbul and Bangkok. The executive team is comprised of industry veterans with previous experience at Hyperwallet (a PayPal Service), US Bank, Barclays, Ingenico, Evo Payments, and American Express.  

For more information about NomuPay, visit: https://nomupay.com/  
Follow us on Linkedin at https://linkedin.com/company/nomupay 

Ben Goldsmith, +44(0)7788295321, [email protected]

SOURCE NomuPay

Also from this source

NomuPay raises $53.6m to provide ambitious global enterprises with an 'all access pass' for payments in Southeast Asia, Turkey and Europe

La plateforme de paiements unifiés NomuPay annonce la formation d'un conseil d'administration mondial

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.