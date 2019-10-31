Nomura Recognized as Most Improved Among Dealers in U.S. eTrading, Ranked Top 5 in U.S. Treasuries by Share

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomura, Asia's global investment bank, has made the most progress among dealers in terms of deepening its penetration of the eTrading market over the past three years, and solidified its rank among top-five U.S. Treasuries dealers by share, according to the Greenwich Associates 2019 U.S. Fixed Income Study.

Greenwich Associates, which surveyed 954 active institutional investors in U.S Fixed Income markets, found that nearly one-third of investors rank Nomura as a top-three dealer for electronic trading of U.S. government bonds. Nomura's significant increase in the proportion of top-three relationships yearly demonstrates the firm's momentum in electronic trading among U.S. fixed income investors.

Richard Volpe, Global Head of Rates Trading, said: "We are honored that our success in eTrading has been recognized by our clients. Through a combination of talented traders, deep client relationships, and our continued investment in client-facing technology, we are able to deliver a world class service."

Nomura was also recognized by Greenwich Associates as the clear leader in U.S. Agencies eTrading, with close to 75% of accounts ranking Nomura among their top-three dealers. In Interest Rate Swaps, twice as many accounts ranked Nomura as one of their top-three dealers, compared to last year. The firm now ranks among the top-seven dealers in eTrading of USD swaps by market share.

James Borger, Managing Director, Greenwich Associates, said: "Over the past three to four years, we have seen Nomura become a household name for eTrading in fixed income. The firm has been committed to being a leader in eTrading, and the results show."

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com .

SOURCE Nomura

Related Links

http://www.nomura.com

