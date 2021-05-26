Nomura-SRI Innovation Center Appoints Two Key Executive Leaders for Strategic Growth and Development

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomura-SRI Innovation Center (NSIC) , an emerging innovation center dedicated to accelerating the adoption of Silicon Valley's disruptive technology innovation process into corporate Japan, today announced the appointment of its Managing Director, Chris Cowart, and Deputy Director, Pam Deziel.

The Nomura-SRI Innovation Center (NSIC), an emerging innovation center dedicated to accelerating the adoption of Silicon Valley's disruptive technology innovation process into corporate Japan, today announced the appointment of its Managing Director, Chris Cowart, and Deputy Director, Pam Deziel.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris and Pam to our NSIC team. With over 50 years of combined experience at groups including IDEO, Apple, Adobe and Google's X-Factory, they bring extensive knowledge and expertise to the NSIC leadership team," said Manish Kothari, President of SRI International. "I am confident that their deep expertise in executing innovation combined with SRI's inherent technology capability and techno-pragmatic approach will enable NSIC to help our corporate partners navigate the rapid pace of technological change and innovation that is part of the world we live in."

Chris Cowart is an accomplished C-suite executive and venture partner with over 25 years of experience, including fourteen years at the design and innovation consulting firm IDEO , where he pioneered the human-factors and user-research disciplines in the design industry, launching many "first of their categories" products for the company. His most recent role was as Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer of Treasure8.

Pam Deziel, an experienced senior-level executive, has more than 25 years of product management experience in innovative high-tech companies including Adobe Systems, Motorola and Apple. In addition to her role as Director of Product Management for SRI International's Product Realization Group, Deziel will also serve as Deputy Director of NSIC.

Cowart and Deziel will be responsible for managing operations, creating program content, forming partnerships and working with NSIC member companies.

"We are excited to partner with SRI International to bring innovation to corporate Japan," said Hajime Ikeda, head of Future Innovation Company of Nomura Holdings Inc. "The NSIC program has been designed with significant input from Japanese companies and their needs for innovation. The center and its programs affirm our commitment to facilitating corporate innovation for our clients in Japan by supporting their engagement with Silicon Valley."

With its newly appointed executive team and a focus on strategic partnerships with Japanese corporate customers, NSIC is positioned for strong growth in 2021. For those interested in partnership or joining the membership waitlist, please visit https://www.sri.com/nsic/ .

About SRI International:

SRI International creates world-changing solutions making people safer, healthier and more productive. SRI, a research center headquartered in Menlo Park, California, works primarily in advanced technology and systems, biosciences, computing and education. SRI brings its innovations to the marketplace through technology licensing, spin-off ventures and new product solutions.

About Nomura:

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Investment Management. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Nicole Boyd

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687, ext. 702

[email protected]

SOURCE SRI International