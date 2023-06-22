Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand Partake Brewing Unveils a New Visual Identity

News provided by

Partake Brewing

22 Jun, 2023, 12:15 ET

New Package Design: Refreshed Look, Same Award-Winning Flavor

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partake Brewing, the low-calorie leader in the non-alcoholic craft beer space, announces a new packaging design that demonstrates a visual storytelling appealing to today's multi-faceted, modern drinker who partakes in it all.

Continue Reading
Partake Brewing Rebrand
Partake Brewing Rebrand

Ted Fleming, Founder and CEO of Partake Brewing said, "We launched this refreshed brand identity to better reflect our personality and tell our brand story." Fleming continues, "Simply put, Partake is the beer for do-ers. Our beers complement people while they're creating, musing, achieving, and more, without ever sacrificing taste or quality."

The new look is a commitment to visually showcasing the brand personality that is lively and sharp but lighthearted and passionate. Initial changes will be displayed across the company's logo and packaging portfolio that highlight key themes of inclusivity and authenticity while emphasizing its high quality brewing process, premium taste, and low calorie achievement. Partake's core portfolio of brews each has a unique personality and flavor profile: IPA, Pale, Blonde, Hazy IPA, and Peach Gose.

Committed to brewing fresh beers for its fans, Partake recently launched Hefeweizen, a limited edition at only 15 calories and 0 grams of sugar. Consumers consistently seek out Partake for its great taste, unmatched low calorie count, and all-natural ingredients.

New packaging is rolling out on shelves at independent and chain grocery stores around the United States and Canada, including Whole Foods, Target, Loblaw, Sobey's, Wegmans, Total Wine & More, and hundreds more. Partake is also available online and can be shipped directly to your door. Visit https://drinkpartake.com.

About Partake Brewing

We brew beer so you can partake in it all. Serving up the lowest calorie non alcoholic craft beer on the market, Partake offers a delicious array of award-winning styles all under 30 calories, so you can enjoy a beer throughout all your pursuits. Founded in 2017, Partake Brewing has become a leader in non-alcoholic beer in North America, with distribution in major retailers across Canada and the United States. Brewed using a proprietary process resulting in deliciously low cal beer, Partake Brewing is praised by drinkers for its unique combination of exceptional flavor, classic styles, and game-changing nutritionals.

#DrinkPartake #PartakeBrewing #NAbeer #LowCalBeer #AwardWinningBeer
#beerfordoing

SOURCE Partake Brewing

Also from this source

Partake Brewing, Category Leader in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Space, Incorporates Hazy IPA Varietal into Wider Portfolio Due to Consumer Demand in Select Markets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.