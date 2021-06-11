Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market to reach 364.05 Billion by 2025 | SpendEdge

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats?

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. What is the expected price changes in this market?

The Non-Alcoholic Beverages market is expected to have a CAGR of 5.26% during 2021-2025. Who are the top players in the market?

PepsiCo Inc., The Coca Cola Co., Nestlé SA, The Kraft Heinz Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Cott Corp., Monster Energy Co., are some of the major market participants. What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Subscription-based model, consumption-based model, and perpetual license model are the widely adopted pricing models in Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market.

