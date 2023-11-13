Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) real-world evidence innovation further extends Verantos' lead in artificial intelligence for cardiometabolic conditions

News provided by

Verantos

13 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

Technology enables accurate identification of relevant concepts from routinely collected data

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verantos, the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence at scale, today announced the presentation of an abstract on the use of artificial intelligence in cardiometabolic conditions. The technology enables researchers to gather high-quality real-world data on NASH, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and related conditions.

Presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Liver Meeting® 2023, the abstract showcases the exceptional accuracy and completeness attainable in NASH by Verantos technology. These high-reliability data were extracted from advanced sources such as electronic health record narrative clinician notes. High-reliability real-world data (RWD) is required to generate high-validity real-world evidence (RWE). Key results from the abstract include:

  • Overall accuracy for identification of NASH-related concepts was 96.7% vs 54.1%, using Verantos AI and traditional approaches, respectively.
  • Important concepts such as NAFLD and alcohol use require rich clinical datasets and advanced technology beyond natural language processing, such as the approach used by Verantos.

"Verantos' advances in artificial intelligence afford life sciences organizations unprecedented real-world insights into metabolic diseases," said Dan Riskin, M.D., CEO of Verantos. "High-validity RWE can facilitate more effective partnerships and better decision-making between life sciences firms, healthcare providers, insurance firms, and regulatory agencies, ultimately benefitting patients."

NAFLD is the leading cause of chronic liver disease globally and is estimated to cost the U.S. healthcare system more than $100 billion each year. According to the American Liver Foundation, approximately 25% of Americans have NAFLD or its more severe form, NASH. The number of cases is growing with the increasing prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

About Verantos

Verantos is the global leader in high-validity real-world evidence for life sciences organizations. By incorporating robust clinical narrative data and artificial intelligence technology, Verantos is the first company to generate high-validity evidence at scale across therapeutic areas with measured accuracy, completeness, and traceability. Credible evidence accelerates clinical development, market access, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory initiatives.

Contact: Dan West
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Verantos

Also from this source

Groundbreaking work in migraine real-world evidence extends Verantos' lead in artificial intelligence for neurology

Groundbreaking work in migraine real-world evidence extends Verantos' lead in artificial intelligence for neurology

Verantos today announced two peer-reviewed publications on high-quality real-world data for migraine. The manuscripts describe the use of artificial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.