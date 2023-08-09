Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment & Therapeutics Market 2023-2033: Analysis of Vitamin E and Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NASH Treatment & Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the NASH Treatment & Therapeutics market and predicts a robust revenue growth through 2033, with the market value surpassing US$4.65 billion in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

The NASH Treatment & Therapeutics market is being driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) among the population, particularly in developing countries. The incidence and prevalence of NASH have been on the rise, making it a significant public health issue, and this is expected to drive market growth. In developed countries like the United States and Europe, NASH has become the leading cause of chronic liver disease, surpassing hepatitis C. Factors like the increasing prevalence of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, all of which are risk factors for NASH, have contributed to the rise in NASH cases.

Urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and changes in dietary patterns, including the consumption of high-calorie processed foods, have further fueled the NASH epidemic and supported market growth. Additionally, NASH has also become a growing concern in developing countries experiencing rapid economic growth, urbanization, and the adoption of Westernized lifestyles.

However, a major challenge hindering industry growth is the lack of approved therapies for NASH. Currently, there are no specific medications approved by regulatory authorities for the treatment of NASH. Clinical trials investigating potential treatments have faced significant challenges, with many failing to meet primary endpoints or showing limited efficacy. Promising drug candidates targeting various mechanisms involved in NASH pathogenesis have not received regulatory approval due to a lack of compelling evidence from clinical studies.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

The report offers valuable insights and answers key questions relevant to the NASH Treatment & Therapeutics market, including:

How is the NASH Treatment & Therapeutics market evolving, and what are the driving and restraining factors?

How will each NASH Treatment & Therapeutics submarket segment grow by 2033, and how much revenue will these submarkets account for?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players, and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the implications of NASH Treatment & Therapeutics projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialization to further scale the NASH Treatment & Therapeutics market?

Market Segmentation:

The report covers various segments of the NASH Treatment & Therapeutics market, including:

Product Type: Vitamin E and Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib, Cenicriviroc, and Others.

Vitamin E and Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib, Cenicriviroc, and Others. Application: Treatment and Diagnosis.

Treatment and Diagnosis. Sales Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Provider, Retail Pharmacy, and Others.

Regional Analysis:

The report provides revenue forecasts for five regional and 24 leading national markets, including:

North America : US, Canada .

: US, . Europe : Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe .

: , , UK, , , , Rest of . Asia Pacific : Japan , China , India , Australia , South Korea , Singapore , Rest of Asia Pacific .

: , , , , , , Rest of . Latin America : Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Colombia , Rest of Latin America .

: , , , , Rest of . MEA: GCC, South Africa , Rest of MEA.

Company Profiles:

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the NASH Treatment & Therapeutics market, providing insights into their operations and growth potential. Some of the major companies covered in the report include:

AbbVie Inc.

BioPredictive S.A.S

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Enanta

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Genentech

Genfit

Gilead Sciences

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Prometheus Laboratories

AstraZeneca

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cirius Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

NorthSea Therapeutics

Novo Nordisk

NuSirt Biopharma

Sagimet Biosciences

Sinew Pharma

American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)

Canadian NASH Network (CanNASH)

European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL)

Global Liver Institute (GLI)

NASH Alliance

NASH Education Program

NASH Research Network

The International Liver Congress (ILC)

The NASH Network

The NASH-TAG

The report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets and seeking to understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies looking to expand into different industries or regions. The report provides revenue forecasts, growth rates, market shares, and analyses of global, regional, and national sales and growth. Additionally, it highlights key trends, changes, and revenue projections made by competitors, providing valuable business intelligence.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60cxhl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets