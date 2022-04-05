Non-contact Infrared Thermometers Market Worth $1.09 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-contact infrared thermometers market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.09 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.42% over the forecast years, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of infectious diseases, technological advancements, and increasing use of non-contact infrared thermometer in various industries are among the major factors driving this market growth. For instance, according to the NCBI, adenovirus infection is estimated to be responsible for 7% of all respiratory infections, which lead to fever. Furthermore, 25% of people infected with adenovirus require hospitalization due to excessive fever. Thus, with the increasing number of infectious diseases, the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The handheld type segment dominated the global market in 2021 owing to a rise in the number of patients suffering from fever.

The medical application segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to grow further at a considerable CAGR over the forecast years.

This growth can be attributed to the rapid technological advancements and rise in the number of patients suffering from various infectious diseases.

The healthcare end-use industry segment dominated the market in 2021 and is projected to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

North America was the dominant regional market in 2021 owing to the presence of robust healthcare infrastructure

Read 90-page market research report, "Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Handheld, Fixed-mount), By Application (Medical, Non-medical), By End-use (Healthcare, Hospitality), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Market Growth & Trends

The growth in the food industry is another factor helping the market impel. For instance, according to the Food & Drink Federation U.K., the food & beverage industry in the U.K. has contributed to around USD 38.14 billion in 2019, which is 2.3% more than the previous year. Similarly, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian food & beverage industry accounts for approximately 3% of the country's GDP. The food & beverage industry requires non-contact infrared thermometers to calculate the temperature of the manufactured products during their production and storage. As these products are temperature-sensitive, they need to be manufactured and stored at a particular temperature.

Furthermore, an increase in the number of contagious diseases around the world and the growth of various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, and food & beverages, are expected to support the market growth. The outbreak of COVID-19 also boosted the market growth; however, with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, and a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, the growth is expected to slow down. On the other hand, as the lockdown has been lifted by almost all the countries, the hospitality sector is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Therefore, the use of fixed-mount non-contact infrared thermometers in restaurants, lodges, and other hospitality sectors is expected to increase, thereby propelling market growth to a certain extent.

Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global non-contact infrared thermometer market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Handheld

Fixed-mount

Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Medical

Non-medical

Non-contact Infrared Thermometer End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Food & Beverage Industry

Healthcare Industry

Hospitality Industry

Other Industries

Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



AE

List of Key Players of Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Market

CE Instruments

Testo SE & Co. KGAA

Cole Parmer

Paul Hartmann

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Braun Healthcare

Chino Corporation

Hanna Instruments

Meditech Equipment

Omron Healthcare

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Thermometer Market - The global thermometer market size is expected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the demand for accurate medical devices and the requirement of specific temperature conditions influence the market growth.

The global thermometer market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the demand for accurate medical devices and the requirement of specific temperature conditions influence the market growth. Medical Thermometer Market - The global medical thermometer market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 18.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increase in the prevalence of viral diseases such as COVID-19, Influenza, Norovirus, and other medical conditions is driving the market. A growing number of medical conditions such as, dengue, swine flu, and malaria that requires precise body temperature assessment for deciding the treatment options is driving the market. According to the WHO, in 2018, more than 228.0 million cases of malaria globally, and 405,000 deaths were recorded. Symptoms of malaria include fever and chills. Therefore, with the increasing prevalence of such diseases, is driving the market.

- The global medical thermometer market size is anticipated to reach by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 18.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increase in the prevalence of viral diseases such as COVID-19, Influenza, Norovirus, and other medical conditions is driving the market. A growing number of medical conditions such as, dengue, swine flu, and malaria that requires precise body temperature assessment for deciding the treatment options is driving the market. According to the WHO, in 2018, more than 228.0 million cases of malaria globally, and 405,000 deaths were recorded. Symptoms of malaria include fever and chills. Therefore, with the increasing prevalence of such diseases, is driving the market. U.S. Medical Thermometer Market - The U.S. medical thermometer market size is expected to reach USD 653.0 million by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period. Increasing cases of COVID-19, malaria, influenza, and norovirus along with other medical conditions are driving the product demand for the assessment of precise body temperature.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.