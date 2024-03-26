Non-dairy Creamer Market to Reach US$ 6,587.3 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance

The surge in veganism and plant-based diets is driving demand for non-dairy creamers, appealing to health-conscious consumers with lower calorie and saturated fat content compared to traditional dairy options. This trend is expected to propel the non-dairy creamer market forward. Their in-depth report offers a comprehensive analysis of market growth factors, challenges, and opportunities, including investment analysis and insightful market landscape assessments. Gain a competitive edge – access the sample summary report today.

NEWARK, Del., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide non-dairy creamer market is valued at US$ 3,260.5 million in 2024 and US$ 6,587.3 million by 2034. By 2034, global non-dairy creamer demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The growing popularity of veganism and plant-based diets has created a surge in demand for non-dairy products, including non-dairy creamer. Non-dairy creamer is often low in calories and saturated fat, which makes it a popular choice for those looking to reduce their intake of dairy products. These are the key factors that are expected to surge the demand for non-dairy creamer.

The leading factor expected to fuel the growth of the non-dairy creamer market across the globe is the rising rate of lactose intolerance among the global population. Innovative marketing strategies employed by leading non-dairy creamer manufacturers are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. For instance,

Starbucks, in collaboration with Nestle, released two flavors of non-dairy creamers: Caramel and Hazelnut.

Danone launched a new range of plant-based coffee creamers called Honest to Goodness, aiming to attract younger coffee drinkers who prioritize sustainable and transparent ingredient sourcing.

The growing e-commerce platforms are making it easy for non-dairy cream manufacturers to reach a wider consumer base. With online marketplaces, manufacturers are expanding their reach into new markets and tapping into the global market.

The global non-dairy creamer market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6,587.3 million by 2034.

by 2034. Global demand for non-dairy creamer is likely to soar at 7.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

CAGR over the forecast period. North America is projected to hold a dominant value share of 21.9% in the global market by 2034.

is projected to hold a dominant value share of in the global market by 2034. Japan's market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 7.6% during the projection period.

market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of during the projection period. The United States non-dairy creamer industry is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% during the assessment period.

"The non-dairy creamer market continues to thrive, fueled by a global shift toward plant-based alternatives and rising health consciousness. As demand for lactose-free and vegan products grows, manufacturers are focusing on clean-label ingredients and sustainability practices to stay competitive in this dynamic market."– says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Nestle SA, Danone SA, TreeHouse Foods Inc., Rich Products Corporation, Korn Thai Co. Ltd., and Preserved Food Specialty Co. Ltd. are key non-dairy creamer manufacturers listed in the report. Key companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market.

In 2022, Nestlé's brand, Coffee Mate, launched plant-based creamers in French Vanilla and Caramel flavors after 50 years.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global non-dairy creamer market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the non-dairy creamer market based on form (powder and liquid), base (plant-based milk, vegetable oil, and palm oil), end-use (food service, food processing, travel retail, and household/retail), and regions.

