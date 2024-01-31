Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market Report 2024 - A $9.14 Billion Market by 2028, with Escalating Demand for Plant-Based Alternatives Globally

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global interest in non-dairy yogurt is witnessing a surging trend, with a newly published detailed market analysis report contributing valuable insights about growth trajectories, innovative product developments, and regional market dynamics. As the consumer paradigm shifts toward plant-based diets, stakeholders are meticulously crafting strategies to navigate and leverage the growing demand.

The report explores the non-dairy yogurt market, providing an in-depth look at the driving forces behind the notable industry expansion. This includes an analysis of consumption patterns, emerging trends, and strategic actions by leading market players. Covering a wide array of non-dairy yogurt types, such as almond, soy, oat, and coconut bases, the research underscores the sector's diversification.

Exploring Key Drivers and Regional Dynamics

The increase in the non-dairy yogurt market size is attributed to various factors, including significant population segments with lactose intolerance, heightened health consciousness among consumers, and the pivoting preference towards vegan and plant-based lifestyles.

  • The report highlights the impressive projected growth from $4.24 billion in 2023 to $9.14 billion by 2028, hinting at the escalating demand for plant-based alternatives across the globe.
  • Asia-Pacific is pinpointed as the fastest-growing region, adding a vital dimension to the existing market dominance of Western Europe, as indicated in 2023 statistics.

Innovations and Acquisitions Shaping the Market

The non-dairy yogurt landscape is heavily impacted by the introduction of novel products and strategic movements among major industry players. This report sheds light on recent product launches, spotlighting innovation in taste profiles, respectful sourcing of ingredients, and health-enhancing features of non-dairy yogurt offerings.

  • Disruptive innovations like organic coconut milk yogurt tubes demonstrate the sector's response to the consumer's call for convenience and sustainability.
  • Impacts of recent mergers and acquisitions reveal the strategic intent to strengthen market position and expand plant-based product lines.

Comprehensive Analysis for Stakeholders

Designed to accommodate the need for actionable insights, the report dissects the non-dairy yogurt market's intricate details, facilitating informed decision-making for businesses operating within this space. It furnishes valuable data regarding:

  • Competitive landscapes, identifying key actors and their market shares.
  • Market segmentation and trend analysis, offering a lens into future opportunities.
  • Detailed country and regional market assessments, underscoring varied consumption patterns.

This market research report is an instrumental tool for companies needing to upsurge their market acumen and foresight in the non-dairy yogurt domain, striving to attain a vanguard position amidst the progressive global market developments.

Report Scope

  • Markets Covered:
    • By Product: Soy Yogurt; Almond Yogurt; Coconut Yogurt; Oats Yogurt; Rice Yogurt; Pea Yogurt
    • By Form: Drinkable Yogurt; Spoonable Yogurt
    • By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets; Online Stores; Convenience Stores
  • Countries:
    • Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain
  • Regions:
    • Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa
  • Time series:
    • Five years historic and ten years forecast.
  • Data:
    • Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,
  • Data segmentations:
    • Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Profiled:

  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • Danone S.A.
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Stonyfield Farm Inc.
  • Daiya Foods Inc
  • Whitewave Foods Company Inc.
  • COYO Pty Ltd.
  • Chobani LLC
  • Valio Ltd.
  • Nestlé SA
  • Good Karma Foods Inc.
  • Hudson River Foods
  • Kite Hill Inc.
  • GT's Living Foods
  • The Kroger Co.
  • Epigamia Dairy Products
  • Blue Diamond Growers
  • Coconut Grove Yogurt
  • Crunch Culture
  • Forager Project
  • Yoso Inc.
  • The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.
  • Nush Foods Inc.
  • Lavva Inc.
  • Ripple Foods Inc.
  • Springfield Creamery Inc.
  • So Delicious Dairy Free
  • Oatly AB
  • Califia Farms LP
  • Yoconut Dairy Free

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwutl1

