Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services in Aerospace and Defense Market - A Global and Regional Analysis- Focus on Type, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033

Global Non-Destructive Testing Services in Aerospace and Defense Market Overview

The global non-destructive testing services in aerospace and defense market is estimated to reach $1,817.2 million in 2033 from $1,294.9 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The non-destructive testing services providers have witnessed the demand from space agencies, defense, and growing commercial industry.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The non-destructive testing (NDT) has been critical in the aerospace and defense industry and is currently at a mature stage, having consistent and stable demand.The use of NDT in the aerospace and defense industry has a history that starts from Second World War and has a significant role in conducting the Second World War.

Visual testing was used to a great extent to determine the surface anomalies to detect surface imperfections.

Additionally, in recent years, non-destructive testing has included various methods such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current testing, magnetic particle inspection, radiographic inspection, and others. These testing methods are being used to detect surface, sub-surface, and internal defects in components used in the aerospace and defense industry.

Furthermore, the NDT market has opportunities for more growth due to technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for higher accuracy and efficient inspection.Additionally, the requirement for aircraft maintenance and inspections to maintain high quality and safety standards is driving the demand for NDT services growth.

The space industry is also experiencing significant growth with a rise in activities such as the large deployment of satellite constellations, which needs NDT services to qualify space-grade components.

Some of the major players with a global presence providing NDT services in the aerospace and defense industry are Zetec, Inc., Acuren, MISTRAS Group, Waygate Technologies, and FORCE Technology.

Impact

The global non-destructive testing services in aerospace and defense market is observing demand from end users such as the aviation and defense industry.The space industry is also growing, which will experience significant demand during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The major challenge faced in the non-destructive testing market is the increasing size of components that impose difficulty on the majority of the NDT equipment available in the market.

Furthermore, in the upcoming years, the deployment of satellite constellations, along with other rising space activities, will witness an increase in demand for NDT.The space and aviation industry is using advanced materials such as composites for the manufacturing of the components that require advanced NDT.

Thus, advanced NDT methods such as computed tomography are being used for the inspections. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the NDT further increases the testing speed and quality.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Type

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiographic Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Penetrant Testing

Visual Testing

Leak Detection Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing

Shearography

Thermography

Segmentation 2: by End User

Aviation

Aircraft Manufacturing



Aircraft Maintenance

Space

Manufacturing



Infrastructure Maintenance

Defense

Manufacturing



Maintenance

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America - U.S. and Canada

- U.S. and Europe - Germany , France , U.K., Spain , and Rest-of- Europe

- , , U.K., , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific - China , India , Japan , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

- , , , and Rest-of- Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa and Latin America

North America is expected to dominate the global non-destructive testing (NDT) services in aerospace and defense market during the forecast period. The factor attributing to the growth of this region is the high presence of the key companies highly engaged in developing and demonstrating non-destructive testing (NDT) service capabilities in the region.

Recent Developments in Global Non-Destructive Testing Services in Aerospace and Defense Market

In November 2022 , Applus Services, S.A. signed a cooperative agreement with sentin GmbH, a Germany -based software company, to enhance testing with artificial intelligence (AI). The company would integrate AI with its inspection and work with sentin GmbH in the area of image recognition and evaluation.

, Applus Services, S.A. signed a cooperative agreement with sentin GmbH, a -based software company, to enhance testing with artificial intelligence (AI). The company would integrate AI with its inspection and work with sentin GmbH in the area of image recognition and evaluation. In September 2022 , TWI Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding with Cutech, a Singapore -based inspection services provider, to collaborate and work on advanced inspection services. The Cutech has a global presence in Saudi Arabia , the U.A.E., India , Indonesia , and Malaysia and provides non-destructive testing services to defense, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The partnership of both companies would utilize their inspection expertise and develop new advanced NDT solutions.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the global non-destructive testing (NDT) in aerospace and defense market:

Easy Integration with the Manufacturing Process

Increase in Demand to Maintain High Standards

Following are the challenges for the global non-destructive testing (NDT) in aerospace and defense market:

Limitations in Testing Large and Complex Structures

Unskilled Labor for the NDT Industry 4.0

Following are the opportunities for the global non-destructive testing (NDT) in aerospace and defense market:

Upcoming Demand for Satellite Constellation to Cater NewSpace Ecosystem

Technological Advancements in NDT Inspections

Analyst Perspective

According to Arunkumar Sampathkumar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "Ultrasonics, eddy current, and radiographic testing are the prominent testing methods within the A&D domain.While radiography continues to grow in utilization, magnetic particle and penetrant testing methods of non-destructive testing are also gaining traction.

Increasing automation in manufacturing and deployment of technologies such as additive manufacturing will continue to drive the uptake of non-destructive testing solutions.Further efforts toward capacity planning across the value chain will also drive the investment in non-destructive testing.

Digitalization and associated ICT capability-based enhancements will enhance the growth in this market."

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The service segment helps the reader understand the different NDT methods and end users that will generate the demand for non-destructive testing services globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different non-destructive testing services market by type (ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, eddy current testing, magnetic particle testing, penetrant testing, visual testing, leak detection testing, acoustic emission testing, and shearography, and thermography), and end user (aviation, space, and defense).

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The non-destructive testing services market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.The favored strategy for the companies has been acquisitions and contracts to strengthen their position in the global non-destructive testing services in aerospace and defense market.

For instance, in September 2022, Element Materials Technology acquired North America-based National Technical Systems (NTS), an inspection and testing services provider that serves aerospace and defense industries. The acquisition would enhance the company's ability to serve more customers through combined operations and financial resources.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global non-destructive testing (NDT) services in aerospace and defense market analyzed and profiled in the study involve non-destructive testing service providers.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global non-destructive testing (NDT) services in aerospace and defense market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company's coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading the market include established players of non-destructive testing (NDT) services that constitute 76% of the presence in the market. Other players include small entities that account for approximately 24% of the presence in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

Acuren

Applus Services, S.A.

CvdTek, Inc

Element Materials Technology

FORCE Technology

Intertek Group plc

Lynx Inspection Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Magnetic Inspection Laboratory, Inc.

MISTRAS Group

QC Laboratories, Inc.

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

TEAM Inc.

Testia

TWI Ltd.

Waygate Technologies

Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

Rest-of- Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

