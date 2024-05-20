Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market to be Worth $18.58 Billion by 2031--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Type (Inspection, Training, Others), Method (Radiographic, Ultrasonic, Others), Application (Flaw Detection, Others), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Others) & Geography—Forecasts to 2031, the non-destructive testing (NDT) services market is projected to reach $18.58 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2031.

Non-destructive testing (NDT), also known as non-destructive inspection (NDI) and non-destructive evaluation (NDE), is a testing and analysis technique used by industries to evaluate the properties of a material, component, structure, or system for characteristic differences or welding defects and discontinuities without causing damage. Organizations in the industrial sector procure non-destructive testing services for flaw detection, dimensional measurement, chemical composition determination, stress and structure analysis, and physical properties estimation for their material, machines, and structures.

Some of the factors driving the growth of this market are stringent regulatory standards imposed by governments regarding public safety and product quality, the rising need to assess the structural integrity of aging infrastructure and assets, and the rising significance of advanced NDT techniques in the industrial sector. However, the high cost of NDT services restrains the growth of this market.

The global NDT services market is segmented by type (inspection services, training services, calibration and evaluation services, equipment rental services, and consulting services), method (visual testing, ultrasonic testing (automated ultrasonic backscatter testing, phased array ultrasonic testing, long range ultrasonic testing, internal rotating inspection systems, time-of-flight diffraction testing, dry-coupled ultrasonic testing, and rapid ultrasonic gridding testing), liquid penetrant testing, radiographic testing (conventional radiography, digital radiography, and automated radiographic testing), electromagnetic testing (remote field testing, eddy current testing, alternating current field measurement, magnetic particle testing, magnetic flux leakage testing), acoustic emission testing, and other methods), application (flaw detection, dimensional measurement, chemical composition determination, stress and structure analysis, and physical properties estimation), and end-use industry (oil & gas [upstream processes, downstream processes, and midstream processes], aerospace, power generation, healthcare and medical devices, manufacturing, military and defense, supply chain and transportation, public infrastructure, water and waste management, and other end-use industries). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, the global NDT services market is segmented into inspection services, training services, calibration and evaluation services, equipment rental services, and consulting services. In 2024, the inspection services segment is expected to account for the largest share of 43.1% of the NDT services market.

However, the calibration and evaluation services segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need to keep equipment calibrated as per industry standards and the growing need for equipment calibration to broaden service capabilities for customers is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years. In addition, regular calibration of NDT equipment is essential for accurate measurements and inspections, enabling informed decision-making and maintaining quality standards in operations. Such requirements contribute to the growth of this segment.

Based on method, the global NDT services market is segmented into visual testing, ultrasonic testing, liquid penetrant testing, radiographic testing, electromagnetic testing, acoustic emission testing, and other methods. In 2024, the ultrasonic testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global NDT services market.

However, the electromagnetic testing segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The benefits of electromagnetic testing across end-use industries, the increasing focus of NDT equipment manufacturers in the development of electromagnetic testing equipment, and the growing use of various electromagnetic tests for testing the integrity of aircraft and aircraft parts are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years. In addition, the growing focus of NDT equipment manufacturers on of development of NDT devices is contributing to the growth of this segment. For instance, in November 2022, UniWest (U.S.), a leader in the sensing technology industry, launched an EddyView II portable eddy current flaw detector.

Based on application, the global NDT services market is segmented into flaw detection, dimensional measurement, chemical composition determination, stress and structure analysis, and physical properties estimation. In 2024, the flaw detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of 40.3% of the NDT services market.

Moreover, the flaw detection segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of NDT testing in manufacturing for flaw detection due to extreme temperatures, stress, fatigue, and dynamic loads, and the implications and increasing initiatives of companies for the development of NDT equipment for flaw detection, is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years. In addition, various NDT equipment manufacturers are focusing on the development of NDT devices for the detection of flaws. For instance, in June 2020, Eddyfi Technologies launched its PAUT flaw detector with TFM.

Based on end-use industry, the NDT services market is segmented into oil & gas, aerospace, power generation, healthcare and medical devices, manufacturing, military and defense, supply chain and transportation, public infrastructure, water and waste management, and other end-use industries. In 2024, the manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share of 41% of the NDT services market.

Moreover, the manufacturing segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of X-ray technology and computed tomography (CT) for materials testing and the rising inclination of manufacturers towards additive manufacturing are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Based on geography, the NDT services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global NDT services market. The Asia-Pacific non-destructive testing services market is estimated to be worth USD 4.29 billion in 2024.

However, the Middle East & Africa is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the region's leading position in the oil and gas industry, government focus on increasing production of oil and gas, growing integration of robots for inspection of oil and gas infrastructure, stringent regulations for inspection of oil & gas industry assets and infrastructure are expected to drive the growth of the NDT services market in the coming years.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the NDT services market are SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), DEKRA SE (Sweden), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), MISTRAS Group, Inc. (U.S.), TEAM, Inc. (U.S.), Waygate Technologies (Germany), Element Materials Technology (U.K.), Applus Services, S.A. (Spain), TÜV SÜD AG (Germany), Acuren (U.S.), Applied Technical Services, LLC (U.S.), Siemens Energy AG (Germany), PTS Group (U.K.), Vertech Group (Australia), TWI Ltd. (U.K.), NDT Group Inc. (Canada), Axess AS (Norway), Control Union (Netherlands), and Testia (France).

Scope of the report:

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment—by Type

Inspection Services

Training Services

Calibration and Evaluation Services

Equipment Rental Services

Consulting Services

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment—by Method

Visual Testing

Ultrasonic Testing Automated Ultrasonic Backscatter Testing Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing Long Range Ultrasonic Testing Internal Rotating Inspection Systems Time-of-Flight Diffraction Testing Dry-coupled Ultrasonic Testing Rapid Ultrasonic Gridding Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Radiographic Testing Conventional Radiography Digital Radiography Automated Radiographic Testing

Electromagnetic Testing Remote Field Testing Eddy Current Testing Alternating Current Field Measurement Magnetic Particle Testing Magnetic Flux Leakage Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing

Other Methods

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment—by Application

Flaw Detection

Dimensional Measurement

Chemical Composition Determination

Stress and Structure Analysis

Physical Properties Estimation

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment—by End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas Downstream Processes Upstream Processes Midstream Processes

Public Infrastructure

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Power Generation

Aerospace

Supply chain and transportation

Military & Defense

Water & Waste Management

Other End-use Industries

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

