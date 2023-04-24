Non-ferrous castings market to grow a CAGR of 6.57% from 2022 to 2027, Increased use of simulation-based castings to drive growth - Technavio

Research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches

The non-ferrous castings market size is expected to grow by 11,099.32 thousand MTPA at a CAGR of 6.57% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The increased use of simulation-based castings is driving market growth. Simulation-based casting technology is used in metal casting industries and foundries. It is a software that provides a virtual casting process, such as mold filling, cooling, and solidification. It helps in identifying the location of internal defects and optimizing the design and process methods of casting. It is also used for the production of economical, reliable, and accurate cast components. Non-ferrous casting manufacturers use many advanced technologies. Thus, the use of simulation-based casting has fueled the demand for non-ferrous castings.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-ferrous Castings Market 2023-2027

Vendor landscape

The non-ferrous castings market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Key vendors have production facilities globally. Many regional vendors are also present in the market. Key vendors provide a wide range of products used in various applications. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify over the next five years, with the extension of product applications and innovation. Moreover, M&A and joint ventures will further intensify the competition due to the increase in demand for automobile and industrial machinery. Vendors compete on factors such as the cost of production, innovation, price, operational cost, R&D cost, and product quality. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alcast Technologies Ltd. - The company offers non-ferrous casting solutions such as sand casting for aluminum.

The company offers non-ferrous casting solutions such as sand casting for aluminum. Alcoa Corp. - The company offers non-ferrous casting such as A210 ExtruStrong, 370 EZCast, C611 EZCast, C891F EZCastPlus, and 351 SupraCast.

The company offers non-ferrous casting such as A210 ExtruStrong, 370 EZCast, C611 EZCast, C891F EZCastPlus, and 351 SupraCast. Andritz AG - The company offers non-ferrous casting solutions such as PZS Series and PSM Series.

The company offers non-ferrous casting solutions such as PZS Series and PSM Series. Castwel Foundries - The company offers non-ferrous casting solutions for gears, bushings, artware, and furniture.

Key market segmentation

Application

Automobiles



Electrical and construction



Industrial machinery



Others

The automobiles segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Non-ferrous casting products are lightweight, low-cost, and easy to manufacture. Hence, they are widely used in the automotive industry. Zinc and aluminum die casting are the two most commonly used non-ferrous castings. Among these, aluminum die castings dominate the automobile industry due to their energy efficiency, recyclability, and performance. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Type

Aluminum



Copper



Zinc



Magnesium



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Regional market outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 62% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The economic growth in the region has led to the growth of major end-user industries, such as automobiles, electrical and construction, and industrial machinery. The automotive market is growing significantly in APAC due to the high demand from India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for casting components by automobile manufacturers. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

The non-ferrous castings market covers the following areas:

Non-ferrous castings market sizing

Non-ferrous castings market forecast

Non-ferrous castings market analysis

Companies Mentioned

Alcast Technologies Ltd.

Alcoa Corp.

Andritz AG

Castwel Foundries

Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd.

Form Technologies

FSE Foundry Ltd.

Georg Fischer Corp.

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Inova Cast Pvt. Ltd.

MAGMA Gießereitechnologie GmbH

Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

MRT Castings Ltd.

Norwood Foundry Ltd.

Precision Castparts Corp.

The Innovative Shapecasting Group

Toyota Motor Corp.

Vesuvius Plc

voestalpine AG

Minerals Technologies Inc.

What's new?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Non-ferrous Castings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57% Market growth 2023-2027 11,099.32 thousand MTPA Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.83 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alcast Technologies Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Andritz AG, Castwel Foundries, Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd., Form Technologies, FSE Foundry Ltd., Georg Fischer Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Inova Cast Pvt. Ltd., MAGMA Gießereitechnologie GmbH, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, MRT Castings Ltd., Norwood Foundry Ltd., Precision Castparts Corp., The Innovative Shapecasting Group, Toyota Motor Corp., Vesuvius Plc, voestalpine AG, and Minerals Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

