Non-Fungible Heroes Celebrates International Day of The Girl by Funding the Future of Females in Web3

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-Fungible Heroes NFT is proud to support the future of women in Web3 by leading a community fundraising effort for Girls Who Code in honor of International Day of The Girl.

Through a community-driven charity drive, NFT community Non-Fungible Heroes (NFH) is fundraising on behalf of Girls Who Code, an organization advancing the education and empowerment of women in technology roles. NFH was preceded by Boring Bananas Co., a charity based NFT which unlocked developer tools and video content for community education, leading to the production of collections by dozens of creators, including the Weird Whales collection 12-year-old coder Benyamin Ahmed.

"We're thrilled to support such a visionary charity," says Head of Marketing for NFH, MK Bedosky. "As we look ahead to the future of Web3, the metaverse and blockchain technology, there's so much opportunity for girls around the world to build meaningful careers and disrupt the stereotypes of tech roles."

"Globally, the percentage of females among Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) graduates is below 15 per cent in over two-thirds of countries," cites the United Nations, who mark Tuesday, October 11th as the 10th anniversary of International Day of the Girl. Girls Who Code echoes the sentiment, "In 1995, 37% of computer scientists were women. Today, it's only 24%. The percent will continue to decline if we do nothing. We know that the biggest drop off of girls in computer science is between the ages of 13 and 17."

Non-Fungible Heroes by GenCity Labs is an illustrated collection of Hero, Villain and God characters that are brought to life through games and comics. The collection, represented by WME, imbues NFT holders with intellectual property rights to their characters, allowing them to craft backstories and traits alongside professional artists and writers.

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip students who identify as girls or nonbinary with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st-century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 500,000 students through in-person and virtual programming, and 115,000 of our alumni are college or career-aged.

