Non-fungible Intelligence ASM Hits 23.8M ASTO Reward Pool; Token is Now Live on Uniswap and MEXC

Altered State Machine (ASM), a new protocol for non-fungible intelligence, that allows users to build, train and trade AI agents using NFTs, hits 23.8 million $ASTO in its reward pool. ASM held an $ASTO discovery auction from March 30-April 5, 2022, on a custom dashboard called ASM Cortex. The said auction is a modified version of Delphi Digital's Liquidity Bootstrap Auction, where users can choose to deposit $ASTO and/or $USDC into the liquidity pool.

"The ASTO Discover Auction provides our community the power over $ASTO's price. And, of course, there is a new opportunity to earn our token while also creating liquidity for all our token holders and traders. We wanted to put our community first, and this auction helped us a lot," David McDonald, Founder, and CEO of ASM, commented.

Before the successful auction, ASM also closed the largest seed round in New Zealand's history, with major VCs participating, such as Blockchain Founders Fund, The Chernin Group (TCG), Warner Music Group, Coinbase Ventures, AirTree VC, 6th Man Ventures, Baby Keem, DACM, Delphi Digital, Dialectic, Flamingo DAO, Executives at GoldenTree Asset Management, Muse Capital, Nas, Outlier Ventures, Quandefi, and Raised in Space.

David added, "These partnerships show the foresight of leading investors around the potential of what AI can do for the metaverse and web3. AI is an increasingly important tool in society, and yet almost no one knows how it works or can be involved in how it impacts their life."

Aly, the Managing Partner from Blockchain Founders Fund , extends his support to the team. "The team's mission to bring artificial intelligence to NFTs which can interact with each other is truly unique and will have tremendous impact within the finance and gaming space."

Aaron McDonald, Co-Founder and Co-Inventor of the ASM protocol added, "ASM has the potential to be a game-chaining way for everyday people to understand and interact with AI. We are excited to see this project get off to an amazing start to help fulfill that potential."

In addition to these successful milestones, ASM also launched its $ASTO token on Uniswap and MEXC. The listing will permit more investors to get access to $ASTO, especially if they weren't able to participate in the auction.

About Altered State Machine

Altered State Machine is on a mission to provide AI for everybody. The ASM platform powers the creation and training of AI-driven NFTs known as Agents, which are interoperable across the metaverse. The ASM protocol enables individuals and organizations to own, train and evolve AI via revolutionary genome mining and intelligence mining processes. The direction of the ASM platform is controlled by a DAO, powered via the $ASTO token.

