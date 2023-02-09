Non-fungible token (NFT) market size to grow at a CAGR of 35.02% between 2022 and 2027: Driving factors, industry challenges, segmentation, key vendor analysis and leading countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-fungible Token Market 2023-2027

Non-fungible token (NFT) market size & segmentation analysis

The non-fungible token (NFT) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.02% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 113,933.5 million. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 178 million. The non-fungible token (NFT) market is segmented based on application, end-user, and geography.

Based on application, the non- fungible token (NFT) market is segmented into collectibles, sports, arts, and others.

token (NFT) market is segmented into Based on end-user, the market is segmented into personal and commercial.

Based on geography, the non- fungible token (NFT) market is segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

token (NFT) market is segmented into For insights on the market contribution of each segment, buy the report!

Non-fungible token (NFT) market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the non-fungible token (NFT) market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (APAC); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC can be attributed to several factors, including the growing demand for digital assets in countries like Singapore , China , South Korea , the Philippines , and Japan .

is estimated to account for of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC can be attributed to several factors, including the growing demand for digital assets in countries like , , , , and . Moreover, economic recovery and an increase in the disposable income of consumers will fuel the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.

The geographic landscape of the report also provides market-impacting factors and changes

that impact current and future trends. For detailed information, request a sample!

Non-fungible token (NFT) market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on non-fungible token (NFT) market provides analysis and insights about various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing demand for digital art is notably driving the market growth. The popularity of NFTs is increasing in digital art applications through the internet, social media, and other digital mediums. NFTs are helping artists to increase their sales. They help the public to purchase art at a lower cost and in a secure, transparent manner. Also, NFTs can be used to sell artworks directly through virtual platforms, thereby reducing the turnaround time of purchase. Many such benefits are fostering the growth of the global non-fungible token market.

However, uncertainty in NFT demand and pricing is challenging the market growth. The value of NFTs depends on various factors including scarcity, uniqueness, and the perception of owners and buyers. Hence, it is extremely difficult to anticipate the identity of the next buyers of an NFT or the possible factors that can drive their purchase. Besides, the market is in its nascent stage, which makes it difficult for new investors to predict future trends. All these factors might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Non-fungible token (NFT) market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the non-fungible token (NFT) market are Binance Services Holdings Ltd., Cloudflare Inc, Dapper Labs Inc., Decentraland, Enjin Pte. Ltd., Foundation Labs Inc., FTX Trading Ltd., Funko Inc., Gala Games, Gemini Trust Co. LLC, Mintable.app, Mobox Digital Co. Ltd., Onchain Labs Inc., OpenSea, Rarible Inc., Sorare, SuperRare Labs Inc., Theta Labs Inc., Yellowheart LLC, and Yuga Labs LLC, among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, download a PDF sample!

Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 113,933.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Thailand, China, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Binance Services Holdings Ltd., Cloudflare Inc, Dapper Labs Inc., Decentraland, Enjin Pte. Ltd., Foundation Labs Inc., FTX Trading Ltd., Funko Inc., Gala Games, Gemini Trust Co. LLC, Mintable.app, Mobox Digital Co. Ltd., Onchain Labs Inc., OpenSea, Rarible Inc., Sorare, SuperRare Labs Inc., Theta Labs Inc., Yellowheart LLC, and Yuga Labs LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

