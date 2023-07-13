Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market to grow by USD 113,933.5 million from 2022 to 2027; Increasing demand for digital art to drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-fungible token (NFT) market size is estimated to increase by USD 113,933.5 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 35.02% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-fungible Token Market

Non-fungible token (NFT) market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global non-fungible token (NFT) market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer non-fungible tokens (NFT) in the market are Binance Services Holdings Ltd., Cloudflare Inc, Dapper Labs Inc., Decentraland, Enjin Pte. Ltd., Foundation Labs Inc., FTX Trading Ltd., Funko Inc., Gala Games, Gemini Trust Co. LLC, Mintable.app, Mobox Digital Co. Ltd., Onchain Labs Inc., OpenSea, Rarible Inc., Sorare, SuperRare Labs Inc., Theta Labs Inc., Yellowheart LLC, Yuga Labs LLC, and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Binance Services Holdings Ltd: The company offers non- fungible token services such as Binance NFT.

The company offers non- token services such as NFT. Dapper Labs Inc: The company offers non- fungible token services such as All-Star VIP Pass NFT.

The company offers non- token services such as All-Star VIP Pass NFT. Decentraland, Enjin Pte. Ltd: The company offers non- fungible token services such as CryptoPunk and Bored Ape NFTs and NFT-based wearables.

Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (collectibles, sports, arts, and others), end-user (personal and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the collectibles segment is significant during the forecast period. NFT collectibles can be referred to as limited edition or rare NFT tokens which are minted on the blockchain. The main feature of collectibles is that they are unique and cannot be exchanged or traded for other collectibles. NFT collectibles include Funko Inc., Foundation, and Makerspace are some of the prominent vendors offering collectibles. These vendors offer an online platform for trading NFT collectibles. Hence, the rising demand for digital assets is expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global non-fungible token (NFT) market is segmented into APAC, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global non-fungible token (NFT) market.

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the global market share by 2023. Factors such as the rising demand for digital assets in countries like Singapore , China , South Korea , the Philippines , and Japan are significantly fuelling the growth of the NFT market in the APAC region. Furthermore, several retail channels in Korea are expanding their footprint into the booming NFT business by selling art and fashion items. For instance, in January 2022 , CJ OliveNetworks Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of South Korea -based CJ Corp., announced that it is collaborating with a domestic blockchain company Galaxia Metaverse to sell NFT artworks. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers -

The rising demand for digital art drives the market growth during the forecast period. Digital art can be referred to as anything of a visual nature that is generated with the help of computers. There is a growing popularity of NFT in digital art applications across the internet, social media, and other digital mediums. The main feature of NFT is that it links a digital artwork through a token, and thereby the owner or the artist can set a preferred price for the NFT artwork. Some of the key characteristics of NFT include selling limited edition NFTs by issuing tokens, which can be sold through virtual platforms, minimizing the turnaround time of purchase. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The introduction of fractionalized NFTs is a primary trend in the market. Fractionalization of NFT can be referred to as the act of dividing the ownership of an NFT among different people. The increasing popularity of NFTs over the web is expected to increase the price in the coming years. One of the main advantages of fractionalization of NFT is that there would be a democratized ownership. Due to this, the market activity among NFTs remains consistent even the bidding price of an NFT increases. Hence, this fractionalization allows more people to participate in the bidding process. hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Uncertainty in NFT demand and pricing can pose a major threat to market growth. One of the main challenges with people purchasing NFTs is assessing the future value of NFTs. Factors such as scarcity, uniqueness, and the perception of owners and buyers, alongside the availability of distribution channels, are influencing the valuation of NFTs. Hence, for a new buyer in the NFT market, it is a significant challenge to assess the identity of the next buyers of an NFT or the possible factors which can influence their purchase. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the non- fungible Token (NFT) market between 2023 and 2027

Token (NFT) market between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the non- fungible Token (NFT) market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Token (NFT) market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the non- fungible Token (NFT) market across APAC, North America , South America , Europe , and the Middle East and Africa

Token (NFT) market across APAC, , , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of non- fungible Token (NFT) market vendors

Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 113,933.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Thailand, China, and Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Binance Services Holdings Ltd., Cloudflare Inc, Dapper Labs Inc., Decentraland, Enjin Pte. Ltd., Foundation Labs Inc., FTX Trading Ltd., Funko Inc., Gala Games, Gemini Trust Co. LLC, Mintable.app, Mobox Digital Co. Ltd., Onchain Labs Inc., OpenSea, Rarible Inc., Sorare, SuperRare Labs Inc., Theta Labs Inc., Yellowheart LLC, and Yuga Labs LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global non- fungible token (NFT) market 2017 - 2021

token (NFT) market 2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global non- fungible token (NFT) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Collectibles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Collectibles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sports - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sports - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Arts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Arts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Arts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Arts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Arts - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Personal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Personal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Personal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Personal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Personal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Binance Services Holdings Ltd.

Binance Services Holdings Ltd. Exhibit 116: Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Services Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 117: Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service

Services Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 118: Binance Services Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Dapper Labs Inc.

Exhibit 119: Dapper Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Dapper Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Dapper Labs Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Decentraland

Exhibit 122: Decentraland - Overview



Exhibit 123: Decentraland - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Decentraland - Key offerings

12.6 Enjin Pte. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Enjin Pte. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Enjin Pte. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Enjin Pte. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Foundation Labs Inc.

Exhibit 128: Foundation Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Foundation Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Foundation Labs Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 FTX Trading Ltd.

Exhibit 131: FTX Trading Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: FTX Trading Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: FTX Trading Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Funko Inc.

Exhibit 134: Funko Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Funko Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Funko Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Funko Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Gala Games

Gala Games Exhibit 138: Gala Games - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 139: Gala Games - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 140: Gala Games - Key offerings

12.11 Gemini Trust Co. LLC

Exhibit 141: Gemini Trust Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Gemini Trust Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Gemini Trust Co. LLC - Key news



Exhibit 144: Gemini Trust Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Mintable.app

Exhibit 145: Mintable.app - Overview



Exhibit 146: Mintable.app - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Mintable.app - Key offerings

12.13 Mobox Digital Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Mobox Digital Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Mobox Digital Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Mobox Digital Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Onchain Labs Inc.

Exhibit 151: Onchain Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Onchain Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Onchain Labs Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 OpenSea

Exhibit 154: OpenSea - Overview



Exhibit 155: OpenSea - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: OpenSea - Key offerings

12.16 Rarible Inc.

Exhibit 157: Rarible Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Rarible Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Rarible Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Sorare

Exhibit 160: Sorare - Overview



Exhibit 161: Sorare - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Sorare - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

