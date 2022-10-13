Non-GMO Animal Feed Market Size to Grow by USD 13.49 Bn, Growing Demand for Non-GMO Products to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-GMO Animal Feed Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is anticipated to grow by USD 13.49 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-GMO Animal Feed Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for non-GMO products is driving the growth of the market. The demand for non-GMO products is increasing, as they are healthier alternatives to GM food products. Consumers are willing to pay high prices for these products. Animal-derived produce from GM-fed animals is considered harmful to health and the environment. Moreover, there have been concerns regarding the use of GM crops and animal-derived produce, which has encouraged producers of eggs, meat, and dairy to switch to non-GMO feed. Hence, many leading vendors are switching to non-GMO products to meet the demand.

Company Profiles

The non-GMO animal feed market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including 7th Heaven Farm LLC, Advanced Biological Concepts, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bar ALE Inc., BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC, Bunge Ltd., Canadian Organic Feeds Ltd., Cereal Docks Spa, Chaffhaye, Clark Specialty Grains LLC, Dawson Gap Farm LLC, DG Global Inc., Ernst Grain and Livestock, Hiland Naturals, Modesto Milling Inc., Suminter India Organics, Sunrise Farms Inc., Texas Natural Feeds, and Zeeland Farm Services Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers non-GMO animal feed such as high-protein soybean meal.

The company offers non-GMO animal feed such as high-protein soybean meal. Bunge Ltd. - The company offers non-GMO animal feed such as corn hominy feed.

The company offers non-GMO animal feed such as corn hominy feed. Canadian Organic Feeds Ltd. - The company offers non-GMO animal feed such as dairy mash, hog grower, and Turkey starter (bagged) products.

The company offers non-GMO animal feed such as dairy mash, hog grower, and starter (bagged) products. Cereal Docks Spa - The company offers non-GMO animal feed such as soybeans.

The company offers non-GMO animal feed such as soybeans. Ernst Grain and Livestock - The company offers non-GMO animal feed such as homestead harvest non-GMO feeds, Ernst grain deer feed, and non-GMO barley.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the non-GMO animal feed market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market has been classified into poultry, swine, ruminant, aquaculture, and others. The poultry segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The rise in the demand for non-GMO poultry feed is attributed to the increase in poultry farming across the world.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The rise in the demand for non-GMO poultry feed is attributed to the increase in poultry farming across the world. By geography, the market has been classified into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period, accounting for 35% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increase in demand and consumption of meat products. Moreover, market growth in this region is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in Europe , APAC, and South America . The US and Canada are the key countries for the non-GMO animal feed market in North America .

Non-GMO Animal Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 7th Heaven Farm LLC, Advanced Biological Concepts, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bar ALE Inc., BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC, Bunge Ltd., Canadian Organic Feeds Ltd., Cereal Docks Spa, Chaffhaye, Clark Specialty Grains LLC, Dawson Gap Farm LLC, DG Global Inc., Ernst Grain and Livestock, Hiland Naturals, Modesto Milling Inc., Suminter India Organics, Sunrise Farms Inc., Texas Natural Feeds, and Zeeland Farm Services Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

10.4 Bunge Ltd.

10.5 Canadian Organic Feeds Ltd.

10.6 Cereal Docks Spa

10.7 Ernst Grain and Livestock

10.8 Hiland Naturals

10.9 Modesto Milling Inc.

10.10 Sunrise Farms Inc.

10.11 Texas Natural Feeds

10.12 Zeeland Farm Services Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

