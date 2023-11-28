Non-GMO Animal Feed Market size to grow by USD 16.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, The offline segment to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-GMO animal feed market is expected to grow by USD 16.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period. Growing demand for non-GMO products is notably driving the non-GMO animal feed market. However, factors such as the premium pricing of non-GMO animal feed may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquaculture, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-GMO Animal Feed Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Farmers and livestock owners who wish to have direct contact with humans, require instant access to products, or are in locations where the Internet is inadequately available are most concerned about the Offline Distribution Channel in the non-GMO Animal Feed Market. In addition, several non-GMO animal feed market manufacturers sell their goods directly to consumers at farmers' markets or through on-farm retail outlets. By organizing workshops, seminars, and visits to farms, manufacturers of non-GMO animal feedingstuffs could provide farmers with effective information on their products and benefits. Farmers typically purchase bulk feed for their animals.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View the PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Awareness of the benefits of non-GMO products, such as improving animal performance and health conditions, has led to the transformation of healthy and nutritious animal feed products in the region. The prices for animal feed products in this part of the country are comparatively low because of large crop production, e.g., soy and corn, which may significantly influence non-genetically modified GMO feeding products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The non-GMO animal feed market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Advanced Biological Concepts, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bar ALE Inc., BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC, Bunge Ltd., Canadian Organic Feeds Ltd., Cereal Docks Spa, Chaffhaye, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Clark Specialty Grains, Conagra Brands Inc., Dawson Gap Farm LLC, DG Global Inc., Ernst Grain and Livestock, General Mills Inc., Givaudan SA, Hiland Naturals, Modesto Milling Inc., Nestle SA, and The Kraft Heinz Co.

View the PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The animal feed market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 146.56 billion.

The Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients market size is projected to increase by USD 928.69 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2022 and 2027.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio