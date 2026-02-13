Non-GMO Oil Market Forecast 2025-2035: Global Revenue to Reach USD 1,998.4 Million by 2035 at 3.9% CAGR ' | Future Market Insights'

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI) reports that the Non-GMO Oil Market is set to grow from USD 1,437.7 million in 2025 to USD 1,998.4 million by 2035, advancing at a 3.9% CAGR. The market is benefiting from consumers treating cooking oils less like pantry staples and more like ingredient decisions tied to transparency, sourcing ethics, and "no-bioengineered" expectations. As food manufacturers and retailers intensify their focus on traceable, non-GMO-certified inputs, demand is rising across processed food, bakery, infant nutrition, and nutraceutical formulations—particularly where clean-label claims influence purchase behavior and labeling risk.

Market Snapshot: Non-GMO Oil Demand (2025–2035)

Non-GMO oil market size (2025): USD 1,437.7 million

Non-GMO oil market size (2035): USD 1,998.4 million

Forecast CAGR (2025–2035): 3.9%

Leading segment (2025): Soybean oil (34.7% share)

Key growth regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

High-potential demand pockets (named): Processed food, bakery, infant nutrition, nutraceuticals

Retail dynamic (2025): Private label (~17.3% share)

Specialized nutrition dynamic (2025): Infant nutrition (~12.6% share)

Key companies (named): Cargill Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Hain Celestial Group Inc.; Spectrum Organics; Centra Foods

Get Access Report Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10963

Market Momentum: "Non-GMO" Moves from Niche Label to Procurement Standard

Non-GMO oils are gaining traction because they reduce friction for brands operating in a world of ingredient scrutiny. Consumers are asking for fewer unknowns on labels, and manufacturers are responding by shifting toward identity-preserved sourcing, third-party certification, and traceability-first supply chains. The result is steady market expansion—especially where product positioning hinges on clean-label narratives and non-bioengineered ingredient expectations.

At the same time, scalability is moderated by higher sourcing costs, certification overheads, and uneven supply-chain infrastructure in regions where GMO cultivation dominates. Major suppliers are responding by expanding non-GMO and organic lines, upgrading processing capabilities, and investing in verification programs that keep trust high in retail and institutional channels.

Why the Market is Growing

Growth in the Non-GMO Oil Market is being supported by:

Rising consumer preference for clean labels, plant-derived oils, and sustainable agricultural practices

Increasing use of non-GMO oils in processed foods, bakery, infant nutrition, and nutraceutical blends

Growing skepticism or intolerance toward GMOs among key consumer groups

Retail shelf expansion through non-GMO-certified assortments and transparency-led merchandising

What's holding the market back

Higher raw material sourcing costs for certified non-GMO feedstock

for certified non-GMO feedstock Certification and compliance overheads

Limited non-GMO infrastructure in regions where GMO cultivation is dominant

Semi-Annual Outlook: Growth Pace Gradually Strengthens

FMI's semi-annual view signals a market that's finding its footing and accelerating modestly over time:

H1 (2024–2034): 2.2% CAGR

H2 (2024–2034): 2.9% CAGR

H1 (2025–2035): 3.2% CAGR

H2 (2025–2035): 3.9% CAGR

This pattern suggests improving demand realization as clean-label procurement expands and retail/private label strategies mature.

Segment Spotlight

1) Product Leadership: Soybean Oil Leads (34.7% Share in 2025)

Soybean oil is expected to remain the leading non-GMO oil in 2025 due to affordability and established supply chains. While soybean anchors volume today, the market is also expected to diversify, with sunflower, safflower, and canola oils gaining momentum through 2035 as specialty nutrition and clean-label formulation needs broaden.

2) Specialized Nutrition: Infant Nutrition (~12.6% Share in 2025)

Infant nutrition is projected to account for 12.6% of global demand in 2025, reflecting rising emphasis on clean-label, allergen-safe, non-GMO-certified ingredients in early-life products. Non-GMO oils such as high-oleic sunflower, canola, and soybean are being used in formulas, cereals, and toddler nutrition—supported by heightened scrutiny of GMO content in pediatric nutrition and identity-preserved sourcing programs.

3) Retail Acceleration: Private Label (~17.3% Share in 2025)

Private label is estimated at 17.3% share in 2025 as retailers expand affordable, non-GMO oil lines under store brands. Retailers are leveraging third-party assurance (including Non-GMO Project Verified references in the market narrative), plus modern labeling tools such as QR-based transparency, to build trust and maintain price competitiveness. Packaging upgrades (e.g., glass bottles), cold-pressed variants, and sustainability storytelling are strengthening private label positioning.

Trends Shaping Demand

Clean-label expectations are pulling non-GMO oils into mainstream shopping baskets, particularly among health-conscious consumers

are pulling non-GMO oils into mainstream shopping baskets, particularly among health-conscious consumers Plant-based eating patterns are supporting higher usage of non-GMO plant oils (including canola and olive) across home cooking and packaged foods

are supporting higher usage of non-GMO plant oils (including canola and olive) across home cooking and packaged foods Sustainability and ethical sourcing are influencing brand choice, pushing suppliers toward responsible procurement and transparent supply chains

are influencing brand choice, pushing suppliers toward responsible procurement and transparent supply chains E-commerce and direct-to-consumer models are expanding as consumers seek brand transparency and health-led positioning

Country Growth Outlook (CAGR) | 2025–2035

Country CAGR (2025–2035) India 6.6 % Japan 5.5 % China 4.5 % Germany 3.2 % USA 2.6 %

USA: Demand is supported by health-conscious consumption and rising preference for organic/non-GMO options, with growing availability across supermarkets, health stores, and e-commerce.

Demand is supported by health-conscious consumption and rising preference for organic/non-GMO options, with growing availability across supermarkets, health stores, and e-commerce. Germany: Strong consumer awareness of labeling and sourcing is reinforcing demand for certified organic and non-GMO oils through both retail and online channels.

Strong consumer awareness of labeling and sourcing is reinforcing demand for certified organic and non-GMO oils through both retail and online channels. India: Expanding awareness of nutrition and clean-label foods is accelerating adoption, with broader access through modern retail and e-commerce platforms.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains competitive as large ingredient and agrifood players scale non-GMO and organic verticals while regional suppliers build niche trust around sustainability and ethical sourcing. Leading players are focusing on processing upgrades, certification programs, and sourcing strategies that ensure identity preservation and consistent supply.

Companies referenced in the competitive set include:

Cargill Inc.; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Hain Celestial Group Inc.; Spectrum Organics; Centra Foods; Bunge North America; Adams Group; Jedwards International; La Tourangelle Inc.; Hojiblanca SCA.

For an in-depth analysis of evolving formulation trends and to access the complete strategic outlook for 2036, visit the official report page at: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/non-gmo-oil-market

Related Reports:

Non-GMO Verified Sports Drink Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/non-gmo-verified-sports-drinks-market

Non-GMO yogurt Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/non-gmo-yogurt-market

Non GMO Food Products Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/non-gmo-food-products-market

Non-GMO Soya Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/non-gmo-soya-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries

Rahul Singh

AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 8600020075

For Sales - [email protected]

For Media - [email protected]

For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights