Non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market size to increase by USD 5,427.51 million between 2022 and 2027; Growing awareness about cancer as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market size is forecast to grow by USD 5,427.51 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period. Growing awareness about cancer is identified as the key trend in the market. Various campaigns have been conducted at international and national levels to raise awareness of cancer and support early detection of the disease. Moreover, organizations such as the American Social Health Association (ASHA) and the National Cervical Cancer Coalition (NCCC) are implementing initiatives to raise awareness about cervical cancer prevention and control. Similarly, CDC provides guidelines and conducts awareness programs to screen and vaccinate underserved cervical cancer patients. Collectively, these initiatives are expected to increase awareness about cancer and the available treatments, including various targeted and immunotherapies treating non-hodgkin lymphoma during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics such as T-cell engagers which are bispecific molecules that are engineered to redirect the immune systems to recognize and kill cancer cells.

- The company offers non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics such as T-cell engagers which are bispecific molecules that are engineered to redirect the immune systems to recognize and kill cancer cells. BeiGene Ltd.- The company offers non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics such as BRUKINSA for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.

The company offers non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics such as BRUKINSA for the treatment of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy. Biogen Inc. - The company offers non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics targeting CD20 and CD3 in development for B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma and other blood cancers.

The company offers non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics targeting CD20 and CD3 in development for B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma and other blood cancers. Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics such as REVLIMID in combination with rituximab (anti-CD20 antibody) for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by recent approvals and a strong pipeline. Another factor driving the growth of the market is also the growing geriatric population. In addition, special drug designations will also increase market growth. However, limited access to treatment will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and others.

By therapy, the market is segmented into immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapeutics market size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.69% and is estimated at USD 2,061.88 million from 2022 to 2027. The increasing approval of therapeutics for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of DLBCL treatment may impede the market growth.

size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.69% and is estimated at from 2022 to 2027. The increasing approval of therapeutics for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of DLBCL treatment may impede the market growth. The T-cell lymphoma market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 768.07 million . The growing geriatric population is notably driving the T-cell lymphoma market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market vendors.

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,427.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, BeiGene Ltd., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Seagen Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global non-hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Therapy Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Therapy

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Therapy

7.3 Immunotherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Targeted therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Chemotherapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Therapy

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AstraZeneca Plc

12.4 BeiGene Ltd.

12.5 Biogen Inc.

12.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

12.7 Eisai Co. Ltd.

12.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

12.9 Gilead Sciences Inc.

12.10 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

12.11 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

12.12 Merck KGaA

12.13 Novartis AG

12.14 Pfizer Inc.

12.15 Seagen Inc.

12.16 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

12.17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

