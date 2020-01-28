Non-Injectable Insulin Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024 - Market Trends & Size, Key Areas for Growth & Adoption, Major Player Profiles

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Injectable Insulin Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive summary of the non-injectable insulin market, along with detailed profiles of key market players that include revenue product portfolios and recent activities. The report analyzes trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities.

The report discusses strategies adopted by emerging market players, with recommendations for new market entrants. This research study discusses historical, current and potential market size.

The report will help market players and new entrants make informed decisions about the production and export of goods and services. Organizations, distributors and exporters should find the information about market development and trends useful. The study segments the market according to applications and end-uses. Geographical market analysis is provided for all major segments.



The report includes:

An overview of the global market for non-injectable insulin

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Information on recent major technical advances in different forms of non-injectable insulin

A look at the key areas of growth and adoption rate of non-injectable insulin among both commercial customers and regulatory authorities

Examination of strategies of the major players in the market and the impact of new technological developments

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Future Market Potential and Investment Analysis

North America Will Be the Largest and Fastest-Growing Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Form

Pills

Spray

Others (Film and Chewing Gum)

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source

Synthetic Insulin

Semisynthetic Insulin

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Access Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Abeona Therapeutics Inc.)

Aerami Therapeutics

Biocon Ltd.

Biodel Inc. (Albireo Ltd.)

Bionova Lifesciences

Boston Therapeutics Inc.

Coromed Inc.

Diabetology Ltd.

Diasome Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Emisphere Technologies Inc.

Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Midatech Pharma PLC

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rani Therapeutics

Shreya Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8scl7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

