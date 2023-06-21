Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market size is set to grow by USD 31,251.55 million from 2022-2027; Increasing number of people with Type 2 diabetes will boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 31,251.55 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.82%. However, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. Several vendors offer non-insulin diabetes therapeutics in North America, which is increasing awareness and the availability of non-insulin diabetes therapeutics in the region. Vendors are focusing on product development and clinical trials. Hence, the availability of advanced therapeutics and delivery techniques is improving in the region. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (DPP4 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists, SGLT2 inhibitors, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The DPP4 inhibitors segment will be significant during the forecast period as they are therapeutics that reduce high blood glucose levels and are widely used to treat type 2 diabetes. DPP4 inhibitors improve blood glucose control and reduce fasting and postprandial blood glucose levels without causing weight gain. The changes of hypoglycemia are low when using DPP4 inhibitors unless they are combined with other therapies that cause hypoglycemia.

Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market – Market Dynamics

The increasing number of people with type 2 diabetes is the key factor driving the growth of the global non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market. The early diagnosis of type 2 diabetes is often a challenge due to the generic symptoms associated with the disease. Hence, once the disease is diagnosed, it is essential to provide advanced medications. Different antihyperglycemic drugs are used alone or in combination with other drugs, such as insulin, to treat type 2 diabetes. The initial steps of treatment include weight loss plans, lifestyle changes, and the administration of metformin. The ADA and the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) recommend a patient-specific treatment approach to enhance glycemic control to treat type 2 diabetes. This is to avoid weight gain and hypoglycemia. Hence, the increasing number of people with type 2 diabetes will drive the growth of the global non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Innovation in therapies is the primary trend in the global non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market. Several vendors are introducing advanced therapies to treat diabetes. Incretins are GLP-1 and Glucose-dependent Insulinotropic Polypeptides (GIP), which are secreted by the GI tract in response to food intake. The benefits of incretin hormones on glycemic control include enhanced satiety, decreased GI motility, increased glucose-dependent insulin secretion, reduced glucagon secretion, and decreased hepatic glucose release. Two incretin-based drug classes are used to treat people with type 2 diabetes. These include oral DPP4 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists. Drugs with unique and complementary MoA are required to treat people with type 2 diabetes. Therapeutics such as DPP4 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists, SGLT2 inhibitors, colesevelam, and bromocriptine QR provide therapeutic options with novel MoA. They also prevent weight gain and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia

Safety concerns are hindering the growth of the global non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market. Several non-insulin diabetes drugs are currently under review by the US FDA due to safety concerns. For example, in 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration added a boxed warning to the label of Janssen type 2 diabetes medication because it increases the risk of leg and foot amputations. Such initiatives are increasing awareness about the safety of certain drugs. However, they are a challenge for the growth of the non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market as vendors must make significant investments in R&D to develop safe drugs

The type 2 diabetes market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.37 billion between 2022 and 2027. This market report extensively covers market segmentation by drug class (insulin, dpp-4 inhibitor, glp-1 receptor agonists, sglt-2 inhibitors, and others), distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The increase in the number of people with diabetes all around the world is the major driver of market growth.

The diabetes management devices market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.9 billion. This diabetes management devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (blood glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery systems), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The rising global burden of diabetes is notably driving the diabetes management devices market growth.

Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 31,251.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca PLC, Better Therapeutics Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and The Cleveland Clinic Foundation Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

