Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market to Reach $37.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market has witnessed growth due to increase in consciousness regarding physical appearance, rise in adoption of non-invasive aesthetic procedures, and technological advancements in non-invasive aesthetic treatment. 

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market by Procedure (Injectables, Skin Resurfacing, Others), by Gender (Female, Male), by Age Group (13 to 39, 40 to 54, 55 to 69, Age 70 and Over), by End User (Specialty and Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market valued for $15.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $37.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032. 

Prime determinants of growth 

Growing R&D activities, rise in adoption, and growing awareness regarding the availability of various noninvasive aesthetic procedures are the factors that drive the growth of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. However, high costs hinder market growth. On the contrary, a rise in deposable income is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market during the forecast period. 

Report coverage & details: 

Report Coverage 

Details 

Forecast Period 

2023–2032 

Base Year 

2022

Market Size in 2022 

$15.5 billion 

Market Size in 2032 

$37.4 billion 

CAGR 

9.2 %

No. of Pages in Report 

480

Segments covered 

Procedure, gender, age group, end user and region 

Drivers 

Increase in consciousness regarding physical appearance. 

Rise in adoption of non-invasive aesthetic procedures 

Technological advancements in non-invasive aesthetic treatment. 

Opportunities 

Growth opportunities in emerging markets 

Restraints 

High cost of non-invasive aesthetic treatment 

Inconsistent results 

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market

  • During a recession, the impact on the aesthetic industry, including non-invasive aesthetic treatment, can be significant and complex. 
  • Affordability and individual priorities can sustain the market. In addition, manufacturers investing in R&D and cost-effective solutions prepare for post-recession growth and is anticipated to drive the market growth. 

The injectables segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 

By procedure, the injectables segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for half of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market, this is attributed to its popularity and effectiveness in delivering quick, visible results with minimal downtime. In addition, the convenience, relatively lower cost, and the ability to customize treatments to individual preferences have made injectables a top choice in the aesthetics industry. However, the others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the Increase in prevalence of resistant bacteria, diverse range of use Indications such as respiratory tract infections, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal infections, and skin and soft tissue infections. 

The female segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period 

By gender, the female segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than 90% of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market revenue and is expected to register fastest CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. Females tend to have a broader range of aesthetic concerns, including anti-aging treatments, body contouring, and hair removal. The growing awareness and acceptance of non-invasive aesthetic procedures have encouraged more female to seek these treatments, further fueling the growth. 

The 40 to 54 segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period

By age group, the 40 to 54 segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for almost half of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market revenue and is expected to register fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the desire to maintain a youthful and attractive appearance in a competitive job market and a social environment that values physical aesthetics continues to drive demand among adults.  

The specialty and dermatology clinics segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, specialty and dermatology clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market revenue and is expected to register fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period owing to several factors, specialty and dermatology clinics provide a wide range of non-invasive aesthetic procedures, making them a one-stop destination for consumers seeking such treatments. These clinics typically have highly skilled and specialized medical professionals who offer personalized and expert advice, instilling confidence in patients.   

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market revenue. This is attributed to the availability of improved facilities and the growing adoption of non-invasive aesthetic treatments from the large adult and geriatric population. However, the Asia- Pacific segment is projected to register a fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period owing to the rising disposable income and improving standards of living have led to increased consumer spending on non-invasive aesthetic procedures. Furthermore, a growing awareness of non-invasive treatments and the desire for Western beauty standards have driven the demand for these procedures in the region.  

Leading Market Players 

  • Sisram Medical Ltd
  • Abbvie Inc
  • Cynosure Inc
  • Lumenis Ltd.
  • Candela Corporation.
  • Fotona
  • HTM Eletronica
  • MerzPharma
  • Cutera
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. These players have adopted different strategy such innovation, collaboration, acquisition, product approval and product launch, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

