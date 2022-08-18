Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmented by Product and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast - Technavio

Top Key players in the Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market are covered as:

BOYDSense Inc.

Canoga Medical Ltd.

DiaMonTech AG

Evia Medical Technologies

Integrity Applications Inc.

MediWiSe Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Nemaura Medical Inc.

RISE Life Science Corp.

Taiwan Biophotonic Co.

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market will be affected by the growing focus on collaborations for business expansion. Apart from this, other market trends include the integration of AI and RADAR technology in glucose monitoring and growing funding for non-invasive glucose monitoring technology.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and a growing number of government programs, product launches, and increasing demand for non-invasive procedures will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Download Free Sample Report.

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

By Product

Wearable



Non-wearable

By Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The regional distribution of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period. The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry by value?

What will be the size of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market?

The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market research report presents critical information and factual data about the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market study. Buy Sample Report.

The product range of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BOYDSense Inc., Canoga Medical Ltd., DiaMonTech AG, Evia Medical Technologies, Integrity Applications Inc., MediWiSe Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Wearable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Non-wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Non-wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Non-wearable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BOYDSense Inc.

Exhibit 41: BOYDSense Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 42: BOYDSense Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 43: BOYDSense Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Cnoga Medical Ltd.

Exhibit 44: Cnoga Medical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 45: Cnoga Medical Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 46: Cnoga Medical Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 DiaMonTech AG

Exhibit 47: DiaMonTech AG - Overview



Exhibit 48: DiaMonTech AG - Product and service



Exhibit 49: DiaMonTech AG - Key offerings

10.6 Evia Medical Technologies

Exhibit 50: Evia Medical Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 51: Evia Medical Technologies - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Evia Medical Technologies - Key offerings

10.7 Integrity Applications Inc.

10.8 MediWiSe Ltd.

Exhibit 57: MediWiSe Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: MediWiSe Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 59: MediWiSe Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 60: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 61: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 62:Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 63: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Nemaura Medical Inc.

Exhibit 65: Nemaura Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Nemaura Medical Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 67:Nemaura Medical Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Nemaura Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 RISE Life Science Corp.

Exhibit 69: RISE Life Science Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: RISE Life Science Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: RISE Life Science Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Taiwan Biophotonic Co.

Exhibit 72: Taiwan Biophotonic Co. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Taiwan Biophotonic Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Taiwan Biophotonic Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology



Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

