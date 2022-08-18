Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Segmented by Product and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast - Technavio

Aug 18, 2022, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is expected to grow by USD 11.35 million at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models.
Technavio non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape. Grab your Free Sample Report.
Top Key players in the Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market are covered as:
- BOYDSense Inc.
- Canoga Medical Ltd.
- DiaMonTech AG
- Evia Medical Technologies
- Integrity Applications Inc.
- MediWiSe Ltd.
- Medtronic Plc
- Nemaura Medical Inc.
- RISE Life Science Corp.
- Taiwan Biophotonic Co.
The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market will be affected by the growing focus on collaborations for business expansion. Apart from this, other market trends include the integration of AI and RADAR technology in glucose monitoring and growing funding for non-invasive glucose monitoring technology.
In addition, the increasing prevalence of diabetes and a growing number of government programs, product launches, and increasing demand for non-invasive procedures will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Download Free Sample Report.
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market
- By Product
- Wearable
- Non-wearable
- By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
The regional distribution of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period. The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market?
The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market research report presents critical information and factual data about the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market study. Buy Sample Report.
The product range of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.
|
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 11.35 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.53
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 56%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
BOYDSense Inc., Canoga Medical Ltd., DiaMonTech AG, Evia Medical Technologies, Integrity Applications Inc., MediWiSe Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Wearable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Non-wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Non-wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Non-wearable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 33: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 38: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 BOYDSense Inc.
- Exhibit 41: BOYDSense Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 42: BOYDSense Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 43: BOYDSense Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Cnoga Medical Ltd.
- Exhibit 44: Cnoga Medical Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 45: Cnoga Medical Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 46: Cnoga Medical Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 DiaMonTech AG
- Exhibit 47: DiaMonTech AG - Overview
- Exhibit 48: DiaMonTech AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: DiaMonTech AG - Key offerings
- 10.6 Evia Medical Technologies
- Exhibit 50: Evia Medical Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Evia Medical Technologies - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Evia Medical Technologies - Key offerings
- 10.7 Integrity Applications Inc.
- 10.8 MediWiSe Ltd.
- Exhibit 57: MediWiSe Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: MediWiSe Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: MediWiSe Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 60: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 62:Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Nemaura Medical Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Nemaura Medical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Nemaura Medical Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67:Nemaura Medical Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Nemaura Medical Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 RISE Life Science Corp.
- Exhibit 69: RISE Life Science Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: RISE Life Science Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: RISE Life Science Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Taiwan Biophotonic Co.
- Exhibit 72: Taiwan Biophotonic Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Taiwan Biophotonic Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Taiwan Biophotonic Co. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 76: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 78: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
