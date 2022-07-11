Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 11.35 million, BOYDSense Inc. and Cnoga Medical Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices are medical devices that monitor glucose levels and help manage diabetes. These devices have sensors and transmitters that help in tracking the physiological effects of glucose levels without the need for piercing the skin.
The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market size is expected to grow by USD 11.35 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Scope
The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market report covers the following areas:
- Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market size
- Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market trends
- Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market industry analysis
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Wearable: The wearable segment will account for significant market share growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, technological advances, the presence of strong vendors, and new product launches.
- Non-wearable
- Geography
- North America: This region will account for 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising number of product launches, the growing presence of regional and global vendors, and initiatives by government and non-profit organizations are boosting the market growth in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. Moreover, the US and Canada are the key countries for the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in North America.
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a Sample Report
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market, including BOYDSense Inc., Cnoga Medical Ltd., DiaMonTech AG, Evia Medical Technologies, Integrity Applications Inc., MediWiSe Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- BOYDSense Inc. - The company offers Lassie breath analyser, which is a hand-held device used to measure blood glucose concentrations.
- Cnoga Medical Ltd. - It is a small and lightweight non-invasive glucose monitoring device that can be used for type-1 and type-2 diabetes monitoring.
- DiaMonTech AG - The company offers non-invasive glucose monitoring devices under the brands, D-BASE, D-POCKET, and D-SENSOR.
- Evia Medical Technologies - This non-invasive glucose monitoring device has two units, namely main unit and ear clip. The main unit of the product has the capacity to store up to 1,000 readings.
- Integrity Applications Inc. - It is a battery-operated, non-invasive glucose monitoring device that comprises a main unit and a personal ear clip.
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market vendors
Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Blood Glucose Monitoring Market in APAC by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 11.35 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.53
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 56%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BOYDSense Inc., Cnoga Medical Ltd., DiaMonTech AG, Evia Medical Technologies, Integrity Applications Inc., MediWiSe Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., RISE Life Science Corp., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare equipment market
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Wearable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Non-wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Non-wearable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Non-wearable - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 33: Key leading countries
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 38: Industry risks
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 BOYDSense Inc.
- Exhibit 41: BOYDSense Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 42: BOYDSense Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 43: BOYDSense Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Cnoga Medical Ltd.
- Exhibit 44: Cnoga Medical Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 45: Cnoga Medical Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 46: Cnoga Medical Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 DiaMonTech AG
- Exhibit 47: DiaMonTech AG - Overview
- Exhibit 48: DiaMonTech AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: DiaMonTech AG - Key offerings
- 10.6 Evia Medical Technologies
- Exhibit 50: Evia Medical Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Evia Medical Technologies - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Evia Medical Technologies - Key offerings
- 10.7 Integrity Applications Inc.
- 10.8 MediWiSe Ltd.
- Exhibit 57: MediWiSe Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 58: MediWiSe Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: MediWiSe Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 60: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 62:Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Nemaura Medical Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Nemaura Medical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Nemaura Medical Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 67:Nemaura Medical Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 68: Nemaura Medical Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 RISE Life Science Corp.
- Exhibit 69: RISE Life Science Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: RISE Life Science Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: RISE Life Science Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Taiwan Biophotonic Co.
- Exhibit 72: Taiwan Biophotonic Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Taiwan Biophotonic Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Taiwan Biophotonic Co. - Key offerings
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 76: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 78: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article