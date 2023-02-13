Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to Grow by USD 22.49 Mn, Abbott Laboratories and BlueSemi Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Feb 13, 2023, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 22.49 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 15.68%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 13.48 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 49% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the rising number of product launches, and the growing presence of regional and global vendors are driving the growth of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market in North America.
Company Profiles
The non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Abbott Laboratories - The company offers non invasive glucose monitoring devices such as FreeStyle Libre.
- BoydSense SAS - The company offers non invasive glucose monitoring devices such as non invasive diabetes monitoring technology that uses breath based biomarkers to predict glucose levels.
- Cnoga - The company offers non invasive glucose monitoring devices such as CoG Hybrid Glucometer.
- Dexcom Inc. - The company offers non invasive glucose monitoring devices such as Dexcom G6.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the growing number of government programs, product launches, and increasing demand for non-invasive procedures. However, the high costs associated with non-invasive glucose monitoring devices are hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.
Market Segmentation
- By product, the market is segmented into wearable and non-wearable. The wearable accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices market vendors.
|
Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
157
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.68%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 22.49 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
14.06
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 49%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, UK, India, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, BlueSemi, BoydSense SAS, Cnoga, Dexcom Inc., DiaMonTech AG, Eser Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gluco Rx Ltd., GlucoTrack Inc., Informed Data Systems Inc. and One Drop., Medtronic Plc, Meta Materials Inc., Nemaura Medical Inc., Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, Rite Aid Corp., Taiwan Biophotonic Co., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
