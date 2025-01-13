Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market to Grow by USD 126.1 Million from 2025-2029, Driven by Increased Awareness and AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 126.1 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of non-invasive ICP monitoring devices is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing research and development activities and clinical studies. However, availability and use of invasive icp monitoring devices poses a challenge. Key market players include Compumedics Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., RAUMEDIC AG, Sophysa, and Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Non-invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of neurological disorders such as traumatic brain injuries, aneurysms, meningitis, hydrocephalus, and brain infections. These conditions require constant monitoring of intracranial pressure (ICP) to ensure effective patient management in critical care and neurointensive care units. Non-invasive ICP monitoring devices, such as Transcranial Doppler ultrasonography, MRI/CT, Cerepress, HS-1000M Monitor, and robotic-controlled catheters, are gaining popularity due to their minimally invasive nature. These devices offer real-time monitoring of ICP, cerebrospinal fluid dynamics, and physiologic variations, enabling early diagnosis and effective treatment planning. The market is also driven by the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, trauma care, and road accidents. The use of portable monitoring systems and wireless monitoring systems further enhances the convenience and accessibility of ICP monitoring. Advanced technologies like machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are being integrated into ICP monitoring devices to improve clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. The healthcare systems' focus on reducing invasive techniques and healthcare expenditure is also fueling the market growth. The market includes key players such as Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, and Codman Neuro. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for accurate monitoring and early diagnosis of neurological conditions.

Non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices have gained significant traction in the healthcare industry due to their non-invasive nature. This trend has led governments in developed countries to invest in research and development of these devices, providing funding to small-scale companies. For instance, in July 2024, SanBio Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based company led by CEO Keita Mori, received conditional marketing approval in Japan for their non-invasive product, AKUUGO suspension for intracranial implantation. This human stem cell-processed product is approved for improving chronic motor paralysis caused by traumatic brain injury. These advancements underscore the growing importance of non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices in healthcare.

Market Challenges

Non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices are gaining popularity in the medical field due to their minimal invasiveness and ability to provide real-time data for effective patient management. Neurological disorders such as traumatic brain injuries, aneurysms, meningitis, hydrocephalus, and brain infections require constant monitoring of intracranial pressure (ICP). Traditional invasive monitoring techniques, like ventriculostomies and fiberoptic catheters, come with risks and complications. Non-invasive methods, such as transcranial doppler ultrasonography and MRI/CT scans, offer alternatives. Devices like the Cerepress HS-1000M Monitor and robotic-controlled catheters use minimally invasive techniques for ICP monitoring. These devices help in managing conditions like fall-related injuries, traumatic brain injury, subarachnoid hemorrhage, intracerebral hemorrhage, brain edema, and CNS infections. The market for non-invasive ICP monitoring devices is growing due to the increasing number of traumatic accidents, road accidents, sports injuries, and public health concerns. Advancements in medical technologies, such as portable monitoring systems, wireless monitoring systems, and machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, enable accurate monitoring and early diagnosis. These advancements lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced healthcare expenditure, and better clinical decision-making. The future of non-invasive ICP monitoring devices lies in dynamic monitoring techniques and less invasive procedures, making them essential tools for hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and neurocritical care units.

Non-invasive intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices offer an alternative to traditional invasive methods for measuring ICP in brain injury patients. Invasive ICP monitoring involves inserting a catheter into the brain tissue or ventricle, which can carry risks such as infection and bleeding. Non-invasive devices use techniques like transcranial doppler ultrasonography and optic nerve sheath diameter measurement to estimate ICP without invasive procedures. These devices provide real-time, continuous monitoring with less risk and discomfort to patients. Non-invasive ICP monitoring is increasingly being adopted in clinical practice due to its advantages over invasive methods.

Segment Overview

This non-invasive intracranial pressure monitoring devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Traumatic brain injury

1.2 Intracerebral hemorrhage

1.3 Subarachnoid hemorrhage

1.4 Meningitis

1.5 Others Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia

2.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Traumatic brain injury- The Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of hospitalizations and deaths caused by this condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were approximately 214,110 TBI-related hospitalizations and 69,473 TBI-related deaths in the US in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The elderly population, particularly those aged 75 and above, are the most susceptible to TBI, accounting for around 32% of hospitalizations and 28% of deaths. The market's expansion can be attributed to the introduction of non-invasive Intracranial Pressure (ICP) monitoring devices by vendors for medical conditions like TBI. For instance, bioMerieux's VIDAS TBI, a serum-based test, received FDA clearance in May 2024, and aids in assessing mTBI patients, including concussions. Vittamed's Vittamed 205 and HeadSense Medical's HS-1000 are other non-invasive ICP monitoring devices. Ongoing clinical studies, such as the one being conducted by the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, and Duke University Medical Center, are also driving market growth by supporting the development and validation of non-invasive ICP algorithms.

Research Analysis

Non-invasive Intracranial Pressure (ICP) monitoring devices are a significant advancement in the field of neurology, offering an alternative to traditional invasive methods for monitoring ICP in patients with neurological disorders, traumatic brain injuries, intracranial tumors, hydrocephalus, brain infection, aneurysm, meningitis, ischemic stroke, and other conditions. These devices use various techniques, such as dynamic monitoring and neurostimulation, to measure ICP without requiring surgery or the insertion of a sensor into the cerebrospinal fluid. Minimally invasive surgeries and trauma care settings benefit greatly from these devices, allowing for real-time monitoring and early intervention. Portable and wireless monitoring systems offer added convenience for healthcare systems and critical care settings. Road accidents, sports injuries, and other traumatic accidents are common causes of intracranial pressure issues, making non-invasive ICP monitoring devices essential for public health. These medical technologies offer a less invasive approach to postoperative care and critical care, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

Market Research Overview

Non-invasive Intracranial Pressure (ICP) monitoring devices have gained significant attention in the medical community due to their ability to provide real-time monitoring of ICP in neurological disorders, including traumatic brain injuries, intracranial tumors, hydrocephalus, brain infection, aneurysm, meningitis, and other conditions. These devices offer minimally invasive alternatives to invasive monitoring techniques, making them ideal for trauma care and postoperative care in critical care settings. Neurological disorders such as traumatic brain injuries from road accidents, sports injuries, and fall-related injuries, as well as conditions like ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, brain edema, CNS infection, and traumatic accidents, can benefit from non-invasive ICP monitoring. Non-invasive ICP monitoring devices use various technologies such as transcranial doppler ultrasonography, MRI/CT, Cerepress, HS-1000M Monitor, and robotic-controlled catheters to measure ICP without the need for invasive procedures. These devices offer accurate monitoring of ICP and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management, allowing for early diagnosis and effective treatment planning. The use of non-invasive ICP monitoring devices in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and neurocritical care units can lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced healthcare expenditure, and better patient management. Additionally, portable monitoring systems and wireless monitoring systems offer the convenience of continuous monitoring outside of the hospital setting. Advancements in medical technologies, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), are being integrated into non-invasive ICP monitoring devices to improve clinical decision-making and provide dynamic monitoring techniques. These devices offer minimally invasive alternatives to invasive ICP monitoring, making them essential tools in the field of neurology and neurosurgery.

