Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027
Sep 03, 2019, 12:40 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Overview
Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a novel genetic screening method based on the analysis of cell-free fetal DNA in the maternal plasma.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03999395/?utm_source=PRN
The market for non-invasive prenatal testing is expanding significantly, worldwide, primarily due to increasing incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetus, rising demand for early and non-invasive screening procedures, and rise in advanced maternal age (earlier 23 to 26 years has increased to 30 years).
The global non-invasive prenatal testing market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on test type, application, technology, end-user, and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.
This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market.
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Key Segments
Based on test type, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been classified into Materni21, Harmony, Panorama, Verifi, NIFTY, and others.
In terms of application, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been divided into Trisomy, Microdeletions symptoms, and others (sex chromosomes disorders).
Based on technology, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been classified into NGS (next generation sequencing), WGS (whole genome sequencing), and others.
In terms of end user, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been split into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others.
The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa and GCC Countries).
The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, Test Type, business strategies, and recent developments.
Major companies profiled in the global market are
Berry Genetics
BGI
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Illumina, Inc
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
NATERA, INC.
PerkinElmer Inc
Eurofins LifeCodexx AG
IGENOMIX.
The global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been segmented as follows:
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Test Type
Materni21
Harmony
Panorama
Verifi
NIFTY
Others
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application
Trisomy
Microdeletions Symptoms
Others (Including Sex Chromosomes Disorders)
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Technology
NGS
WGS
Others
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by End-user
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U,K.
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Malaysia
Thailand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
GCC Countries
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03999395/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article