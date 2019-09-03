Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Overview

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a novel genetic screening method based on the analysis of cell-free fetal DNA in the maternal plasma.







The market for non-invasive prenatal testing is expanding significantly, worldwide, primarily due to increasing incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetus, rising demand for early and non-invasive screening procedures, and rise in advanced maternal age (earlier 23 to 26 years has increased to 30 years).

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on test type, application, technology, end-user, and region.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.

This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market.



Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Key Segments

Based on test type, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been classified into Materni21, Harmony, Panorama, Verifi, NIFTY, and others.

In terms of application, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been divided into Trisomy, Microdeletions symptoms, and others (sex chromosomes disorders).

Based on technology, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been classified into NGS (next generation sequencing), WGS (whole genome sequencing), and others.

In terms of end user, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been split into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa and GCC Countries).

The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, Test Type, business strategies, and recent developments.

Major companies profiled in the global market are

Berry Genetics

BGI

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

NATERA, INC.

PerkinElmer Inc

Eurofins LifeCodexx AG

IGENOMIX.



The global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been segmented as follows:



Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Test Type

Materni21

Harmony

Panorama

Verifi

NIFTY

Others



Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application

Trisomy

Microdeletions Symptoms

Others (Including Sex Chromosomes Disorders)



Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Technology

NGS

WGS

Others



Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others



Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U,K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa



