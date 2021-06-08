Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size To Reach $6.5 Billion By 2028, Based On Increasing Occurrence of Chromosomal Abnormalities & Rising Usage of Product in Novel Functions | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the published report, the global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is expected to arrive at USD 6.5 billion, by 2028. It is projected to develop by 10.9% CAGR in the period of 2021 to 2028.

What are Key Factors Driving the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market?

Elevated demand along with the acceptance for before time non invasive prenatal testing, together with the progress in the compensation situation, are some of the factors, inspiring the progress of the market.

The exercise of the invasive method of prenatal testing, for example amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling, can initiate problems, like miscarriage. This has caused to a regression in the exercise of these measures and greater demand for the examinations that are non-invasive, safe and additionally efficient.

Besides, non-invasive fetal tests contain a lesser misleading positive along with failure percentage. This has brought about a substantial rise in acceptance of non-invasive tests, during the previous a small number of years. The non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market is packed with the presented major competitors. The companies are creating joint ventures and associations to retain a steady situation in the market.

For example, Eurofins Scientific declared a settlement with Noritsu Koki Co., Ltd. for the acquirement of GeneTech Inc., one of the revolutionary non invasive prenatal testing developing companies of Japan, in August 2020. By way of this acquirement, Eurofins Scientific is ready to reinforce its existence in the Japanese market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

One of the important developments pursued by the competitors of the market comprise, authorization of the examination to other labs and making considerable profits, via gathering royalty payments.

In 2020, owing to the increasing number of diagnostic laboratories through the world, that gives non invasive prenatal testing; the diagnostic laboratories sector retained the major profits share, with reference to the end use. It will enlarge more, by the highest CAGR, during the forecast period.

Due to the existence of constructive compensation strategy in this sector, non invasive prenatal testing for standard & high risk pregnancy, dominated the market.

Attributable to the progressively rising standard motherly period and increasing occurrence of chromosomal aneuploidies, Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest annual enlargement.

is estimated to record the highest annual enlargement. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) is likely to be the biggest as well as the highest increasing technology division for the forecast period, since the Next-Generation Sequencing is the frequently used technique for non invasive prenatal testing.

As a result of the existence of a highest number of examinations, performed in this stage of pregnancy, the 13-24 weeks gestation period sector, held the biggest revenue share, in 2020.

Million Insights segmented the global non-invasive prenatal testing market based on End Use, Product, Technology, Method, Gestation Period, Risk Type, and Region:

NIPT Gestation Period Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

0-12 Weeks



13-24 Weeks



25-36 Weeks

NIPT Risk Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

High & Average Risk



Low Risk

NIPT Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Ultrasound Detection



Biochemical Screening Tests



Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

NIPT Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

NGS



Array Technology



PCR



Other Technologies

NIPT Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Consumables & Reagents



Instruments

NIPT End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hospitals & Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories

NIPT Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Singapore





Australia



Latin America



Brazi





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

Companies

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.



Qiagen



Myriad Women's Health, Inc. (Myriad Genetics Inc/Counsyl, Inc.)



Med Genome Labs Ltd.



Illumina, Inc. (Verinata Health, Inc.)



Natera, Inc.



Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings



Progenity, Inc.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Ariosa Diagnostics)



Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH



Cento gene N.V.



Genesis Genetics (Cooper Surgical, Inc.)

SOURCE Million Insights