Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Exceed Value of US$ 8.4 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Increase in the prevalence of Turners' syndrome and Down's syndrome among newborn babies drives the market growth

Surge in the adoption of next-gen non-invasive DNA tests in high-risk pregnancies is likely to fuel profitable prospects in the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 8.4 Bn by the end of 2031, notes an analysis by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the non-invasive prenatal testing market outlook by TMR finds that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2031.



Due to the presence of many well-entrenched players, the competition levels in the market seem to be highly intense. Thus, companies are using different strategies such as collaborations and partnerships in order to stay ahead of the competition. This aside, enterprises are focusing on the development of highly effective testing solutions. Hence, they are investing heavily in R&Ds. Such efforts are prognosticated to fuel the market expansion, states a TMR study that enlightens readers on the emerging trends of non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=374

Enterprises in the non-invasive prenatal testing market are concentrating on the incorporation of advancements and improvements in present products including non-invasive prenatal paternity testing and prenatal paternity testing. Such efforts are expected to help in the expansion of the market during the forecast period, according to a demand analysis of non-invasive prenatal testing market presented by TMR.

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Key Findings

The cases of Down's syndrome and Turners' syndrome are being rising among newborn babies globally. This factor is driving the demand opportunities in the non-invasive prenatal testing market. The popularity of non-invasive prenatal testing is being increasing in the recent years owing to the ability of this procedure to provide precise test results in short duration. Hence, rising adoption of the testing is creating lucrative prospects in the non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The government authorities of several nations including the Netherlands are executing favorable policies in order to provide complete reimbursement of NIPT in the second trimester. Hence, there has been a rise in the adoption of such tests. Besides, the regulatory authorities of several nations including Germany are focused on offering reimbursement for different tests including the non-invasive prenatal tests intended for chromosomal health issues such as Down's syndrome. Such efforts are prognosticated to drive the sales growth in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=374

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the inclination among healthcare professionals toward performing next-gen non-invasive DNA tests for high-risk pregnancies is expected to drive the sales of non-invasive prenatal testing market

Increasing trend among couples of delaying pregnancy is anticipated to fuel the market expansion in the near future

Surge in the prevalence of pregnancy-related problems in the second or third trimester is leading to business avenues in the market

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=374

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Regional Analysis

The North America market is anticipated to gain profitable prospects during the forecast period owing to increase in the diagnosis and treatment of trisomy health issues, presence of many key companies, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the U.S.

market is anticipated to gain profitable prospects during the forecast period owing to increase in the diagnosis and treatment of trisomy health issues, presence of many key companies, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to show expansion at notable pace owing to an increase in the maternal age, which can lead to increase in cases of chromosomal aneuploidies in babies

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

BGI

Berry Genetics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Natera, Inc.

IGENOMIX

Eurofins LifeCodexx AG

Pacific Biosciences

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation

Test Type

Materni21



Harmony



Panorama



Verifi



NIFTY



Others

Application

Trisomy



Micro-deletions Symptoms



Others (including sex chromosomes disorders)

Technology

NGS



WGS



Others

End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostic Laboratories



Others

Regions Covered

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Arthroscopic Visualization Instrument Market: The global arthroscopic visualization instrument market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market: The global diagnostic imaging services market is anticipated to be valued more than US$ 544.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Safety Pen Needles Market: The North America safety pen needles market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.17 Bn by the end of 2031.

Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market: The global smart drug delivery systems market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 36 Bn by 2031.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market: The global refurbished medical imaging equipment market is expected to reach US$ 18.3 Bn by the end of 2031.

Catheter Stabilization Devices Market: The global catheter stabilization devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Trichoscope Devices Market: The global trichoscope devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 73.4 Mn by the end of 2031.

Intraosseous Devices Market: The global intraosseous devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 778.9 Mn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research