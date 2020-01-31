Non-Lethal Personal Protection is Growing Based on New Technology and Products Like HERO™ 2020

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty years ago, Carl Hoernecke invented aerosol-based pepper spray, an innovation that has persisted as the go-to solution for non-lethal personal protection. Now the market is growing as innovative companies invest in advanced technologies and delivery systems to meet the demands of a widening audience.

The space is made up of an increasingly diverse audience. Historically consumers have supported pepper-spray related aerosol, making up the largest percentage of sales in the industry. Market research estimates the value of these products reaching $67 million with a CAGR of 14.7% by 2025.

Professional groups use a wide selection of products on their uniforms including projectiles and sprays. Recent research indicates non-lethal purchases by law enforcement in the U.S. will exceed $10.2 Billion by 2025.

Non-lethal has become the choice for millions around the globe, driven by size, cost, and availability. HERO™ Defense Systems LLC is a new breed of manufacturer, producing high-tech personal self-defense weapons with advanced features and lifestyle considerations.

HERO™ 2020 Launches at Shot Show, the Largest Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Event in the U.S.

HERO® has successfully launched its first non-lethal product: HERO™ 2020. With patent pending, HERO™ 2020 is a compact, feature rich protection device. The dual shot device boasts two finger trigger, double-sided safety, 600 lumen LED stun light, laser assist, and innovative interchangeable cartridges. Cartridge options allow users to choose the best delivery format for every environment and includes non-active training options. This new approach to self-defense uses a powerful nitrogen power plant to deliver high-grade, lab tested active ingredients. HERO™ 2020 allows product customization and feature choices for international distributors.

"What started out as a simple idea has turned into a passion for people around the globe. We worked relentlessly on our designs, ergonomics, and new technologies to get people motivated and rethink protection for their families. Professionals like security guards, city police, first responders, and governmental agencies agreed they need better non-lethal options and HERO™ 2020 would be on their immediate product testing schedules."

- David Clemons, Co-Founder and CEO

HERO™ 2020 was met with enthusiasm at Shot Show, with industry leaders and consumers alike expressing excitement for the new product. Individuals and agencies from over 30 countries expressed an immediate need and interest to distribute.

This week American Outdoors awarded HERO™ 2020 the Shot Show Self Defense Product of the Year. "We were very impressed with the HERO™ 2020 and have named it our Shot Show Self Defense Product of the Year for 2020," said Rogers. "We congratulate the team at HERO® for developing a safe and easy-to-use self-defense product. This will help protect citizens as they go about their daily lives."

HERO® Co-Founder and Partner David Clemons was proud to receive the award, reaffirming the company's long-term vision for safety. HERO® allows people everywhere the option to carry a powerful non-lethal self-defense solution that fits their lifestyle. With a mission to train over a million people, HERO® aims to rebuild personal confidence and keep people safe by creating small, super-hero-like products designed to be effective and easy to use.

To learn more about HERO™ 2020 visit www.hero2020.com

