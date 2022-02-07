Non-Life Insurance Market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran): Segmentation by Product (health insurance, motor insurance, fire insurance, marine insurance, and others) and Distribution channel (direct, brokers, banks, and others)--Forecast till 2026 | Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global non-life insurance market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market within the consumer discretionary market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global non-life insurance market size in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran). External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

Non-life Insurance market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of non-life insurance market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Pitching and profiling

Delivery and support

Connecting and innovating

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights

The non-life insurance market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the non-life insurance market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) market, including some of the vendors such as Arab Insurance Group, Arman Insurance Co., Asia Insurance Co., Bimeh Iran Insurance Co., Mellat Insurance Co., Omid Insurance Co., Parsian Insurance Co., Pasargad Insurance Co., Taavon Insurance Co., and Tejarat Insurance Co.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the non-life insurance market in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Arab Insurance Group - Offers a wide range of non-life insurances such as property insurance, engineering insurance, marine insurance, accident insurance among others.

Offers a wide range of non-life insurances such as property insurance, engineering insurance, marine insurance, accident insurance among others. Asia Insurance Co. - Offers a wide range of non-life insurances such as auto insurance, fire insurance, marine insurance among others.

Offers a wide range of non-life insurances such as auto insurance, fire insurance, marine insurance among others. Bimeh Iran Insurance Co. - Offers a wide range of non life insurances such as oil and gas insurance, marine insurance, travel insurance, property insurance among others.

Key Market Dynamics-

Non-life insurance market in Iran ( Islamic Republic of Iran ) Key Drivers:

Increasing demand for insurance policies

A shift in consumer demographics has prompted insurance brokerage firms to develop actuarial models and sales methods in order to implement cost-effective pricing policies. Medical insurance, accidental insurance, and other types of insurance are growing in popularity as the population of baby boomers and millennials continues to grow. Customers' demand for insurance products has risen as a result of the supply of security and tailored financial services. During the forecast period, increased awareness of the benefits of insurance policies will raise demand for such policies, boosting the growth of Iran's non-life insurance market.

Non-life insurance market in Iran ( Islamic Republic of Iran ) Key Trends:

The emergence of digital marketing platforms

Another important element propelling the non-life insurance market in Iran is the emergence of digital marketing platforms as a result of increased internet and smartphone usage (Islamic Republic of Iran). According to the World Bank Group, more than 56 percent of the global population will have Internet connection by 2020. During the projection period, this percentage is expected to rise. As a result, the advantages of digital marketing platforms, such as a competitive edge, ease of engagement with customers, and quick customer reaction, would assist key market participants increase their revenue, driving market growth during the same period.

Non-Life Insurance Market Scope in Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.33 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arab Insurance Group, Arman Insurance Co., Asia Insurance Co., Bimeh Iran Insurance Co., Mellat Insurance Co., Omid Insurance Co., Parsian Insurance Co., Pasargad Insurance Co., Taavon Insurance Co., and Tejarat Insurance Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

