Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market size to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the NMSC coverage and support - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-melanoma skin cancer market size is forecasted to increase by USD 180.97 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.76%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the NMSC coverage and support, an increase in awareness about skin cancer, and initiatives by organizations. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report.

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market - Vendor Analysis:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market 2022-2026

The global non-melanoma skin cancer market is a fragmented market, with a number of competitors. Vendors are expanding their product portfolios to sustain their market shares with many vendors capturing the market inorganically. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Corp., Almirall SA, Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Elekta AB, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, iCAD Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sensus Healthcare Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Varian Medical Systems Inc., and Vidac Pharma.

Vendor Offerings -

3M Corp. - The company offers non-melanoma skin cancer drugs, which include Aldara (imiquimod) cream to treat superficial basal cell carcinoma, a form of non-melanoma skin cancer.

Almirall SA - The company offers non-melanoma skin cancer drugs, which include Sativex for the treatment of spasticity in multiple sclerosis. Actikerall has been approved for the treatment of hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. - The company offers non-melanoma skin cancer drugs, which include Aldara cream, which is used in actinic keratosis and superficial basal cell nonmelanoma skin cancer.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market - Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers non-melanoma skin cancer market segmentation by type (BCC and SCC) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the BCC segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The segment accounts for approximately 80% of NMSC. The occurrence of BCC is estimated to have been rising by 2% a year in the US and 5% a year in Europe. In APAC, Australia has the highest number of patients diagnosed with BCC by the age of 70. There has been an increase in surgical treatments and an increase in awareness of BCC among the general population and physicians in the past few years. BCCs can lead to severe disfigurement of the body, though the mortality rate is low. Additionally, it has been observed that the occurrence of BCC is 11.4 times more common in HIV-infected individuals compared to the general population.

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

A major driver fueling the growth of the non-melanoma skin cancer market during the forecast period is the NMSC coverage and support.

Diagnosis costs, treatment costs, repair charges, facility fees, pathology costs, and other peripheral costs are among the direct medical costs to treat NMSC. The treatment costs include destruction, excision, and Mohs surgery. The treatment costs are covered by most payers and Medicare.

Substantial efforts and multiple physician visits are required for most pharmacotherapy approaches when compared with surgery. Thus, pharmacotherapy approaches are less preferred by physicians.

Drugs can be reimbursed based on evaluation and management codes. Documents regarding the type and severity of patient conditions and bills for reimbursement must be provided, and the choice of treatment is probably based on the disease type, severity, and patient demand because of differences in reimbursement for the two approaches, namely surgery and drugs.

Moreover, most drugs for NMSC are reimbursed by the manufacturing company in the form of coupons and patient assistance for low-income groups.

Major Trends:

The increasing incidence of NMSC is a trend that is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

NMSC is the most common malignancy associated with considerable morbidity and substantial cost, as well as comparatively small but significant mortality worldwide.

There has been a significant increase in the number of NMSCs and affected individuals in the US, according to the national claims and survey databases.

For instance, between 1992 and 2012, the incidence rate of skin cancer continued to rise, with a 100% increase among the Medicare fee-for-service population.

Hence, such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

There are few drugs in the pipeline for NMSC, which is challenging market growth.

The drug pipeline for NMSC has very few molecules due to the low amount of R&D in this area, with non-disease-modifying drugs being under evaluation.

Most drugs are evaluated for palliative care or as adjuvant therapy, and the topical drugs used for NMSC are imiquimod (Aldara and ZYCLARA) and 5-fluorouracil (5-FU, Efudex, and Actikerall).

Various studies are conducted to test newer targeted drugs for the treatment of advanced SCC.

Cells from this type of cancer consist of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), and the drugs that target this protein, such as Cetuximab (ERIBUTEX), are being tested in clinical trials.

Hence, the lack of a strong pipeline of NMSC drugs and the long approval time for drugs are expected to hamper the growth of the global NMSC market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this non-melanoma skin cancer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the non-melanoma skin cancer market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the non-melanoma skin cancer market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the non-melanoma skin cancer market across North America, Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of non-melanoma skin cancer market vendors

Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 180.97 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Corp., Almirall SA, Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Elekta AB, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, iCAD Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sensus Healthcare Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Varian Medical Systems Inc., and Vidac Pharma Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

