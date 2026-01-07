Non-metallic Gaskets Market worth $6.49 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the report "Non-metallic Gaskets Market by Material Type, Product Type (Sheet Gaskets, Die-cut Gaskets, Custom/Engineered Gaskets, Molded Gaskets), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Automotive, Industrial Machinery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", Non-metallic gaskets are primarily used for preventing leakage and maintaining operational safety within the industrial process of various industries, such as oil & gas, chemicals, automotive, power generation, water & wastewater treatment, food & pharmaceutical, and industrial machinery. Non-metallic gaskets can be made from elastomer, PTFE, graphite, or a compressed fibre material. These gaskets are used widely as they are easy to install and have the ability to conform to imperfect flange surfaces. Non-metallic gaskets are used primarily for low to medium-pressure applications. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as rising industrial growth in developing countries, increased maintenance and turnaround work due to ageing plant population, and greater regulatory requirements regarding the reduction of fugitive emissions from plants. Additionally, recent developments in material sciences have resulted in improved properties for existing materials and have resulted in the ability to expand the number of applications for non-metallic gaskets and encourage the adoption within both the established industrial sector and the high-purity industrial sector.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=106590744

Non-metallic Gaskets Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025 –2030

2025 Market Size: USD 4.80 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.49 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.2%

Non-metallic Gaskets Market Trends & Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The elastomeric material segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

By product type, the sheet gaskets segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The refineries sector is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of non-metallic gaskets share during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Non-metallic Gaskets Market"

150 – Tables

50 – Figures

200 - Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=106590744

The elastomeric gasket segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the non-metallic gasket market during the forecast period.

Elastomers such as NBR, EPDM, FKM, silicone, and neoprene are compatible with common industrial fluids, including water, air, oils, fuels, and coolants, making them suitable for widespread use in water and wastewater treatment, HVAC systems, industrial machinery, automotive components, and utility piping. They conform easily to flange surface irregularities, seal effectively at relatively low bolt loads, and are simple to mold or cut into different shapes, which supports mass production and fast replacement during MRO activities. Their low unit cost and suitability for both OEM manufacturing and frequent maintenance applications result in significantly higher consumption volumes compared to more specialized materials like PTFE, graphite, or fiber-based gaskets.

Die-cut gasket is the fastest-growing type in the overall non-metallic gasket market during the forecast period.

Die-cut gaskets have gained popularity as industries adopt more standardized, repeatable, and easily installed sealing systems. Manufacturers of industrial machinery and large OEMs and MROs have also begun using die-cut gaskets due to their more precise dimensional tolerances than custom-cut gaskets, as well as their consistent compression performance and fewer installation errors than custom-cut sheet gaskets. Furthermore, advancements in automation in the production of gaskets, as well as increasing use of serialized spare parts, continue to drive the rapid adoption of die-cut gaskets.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=106590744

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest non-metallic gaskets market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest non-metallic gaskets market globally. It hosts the world's most extensive concentration of industries that rely heavily on sealing solutions, including refining, petrochemicals, chemicals, automotive manufacturing, power generation, water treatment, and general machinery production. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations together account for massive installed capacities of pipelines, pumps, compressors, and processing equipment, all of which require continuous use and replacement of non-metallic gaskets.

Key Players

The key global players in the non-metallic gasket market include W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Garlock (US), Klinger Group (Austria), Datwyler Holding AG (Switzerland), Donit Tesnit (Slovenia), Mersen (France), IGP Group (India), Flexitallic (US), James Walker Group (UK), and Lamons (US).

Get access to the latest updates on Non-metallic Gaskets Companies and Non-metallic Gaskets Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Metal Stamping Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Industrial Fasteners Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Titanium Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets