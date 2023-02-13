Non-Metallic Pipes Market Size to Grow by 3.72%: TechnavioGrowth opportunities led by Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. and Aliaxis Group SA - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-metallic pipes market size is forecasted to increase by USD 25.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.72%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing use of non-metallic pipes in water supply projects, significant benefits offered by non-metallic pipes over metallic pipes, and increasing demand for non-metallic pipes in the oil and gas industry. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the non-metallic pipes market was valued at USD 120.90 billion. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-Metallic Pipes Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aliaxis Group SA, Astral Ltd., Atkore Inc., Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Finolex Industries Ltd., Jiangxi Madison Pipe Industry Co. Ltd., J-M Manufacturing Co., Lane Enterprises Inc., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Pacific Corrugated Pipe Co., Prinsco Inc., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., THOMPSON PIPE GROUP, Wienerberger AG, Yahoo Inc, and China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

To get detailed insights about vendors and their offerings, buy the report

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the non-metallic pipes market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

The market is segmented by application (water supply, sewage systems, agricultural, and oil and gas), product (PVC pipes, concrete pipes, HDPE pipes, and reinforced composite pipes), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Water supply:



The water supply segment was valued at USD 48.72 billion in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. Global water supply is rising due to the increasing demand for water. This demand is driven by the increase in population and changes in water consumption patterns. The developments in all economic sectors, including industrial, energy, domestic, and infrastructure, are also increasing the demand for water. To construct water supply systems, a wide array of pipes made from HDPE are used. These factors will fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Pre-insulated Pipes Market by Product, Installation Sites, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 – size is forecasted to increase by USD 4,038.97 million at a CAGR of 9.85% between 2022 and 2027, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (flexible pre-insulated pipes and rigid pre-insulated pipes), installation sites (below ground and above ground), and geography APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is expected to increase to USD 114.58 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers segmentation by application (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, desalination and water treatment, paper and pulp, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this non-metallic pipes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the non-metallic pipes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the non-metallic pipes market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Non-metallic pipes market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of non-metallic pipes market vendors

Non-Metallic Pipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 178 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.04 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Australia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aliaxis Group SA, Astral Ltd., Atkore Inc., Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Finolex Industries Ltd., Jiangxi Madison Pipe Industry Co. Ltd., J-M Manufacturing Co., Lane Enterprises Inc., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Pacific Corrugated Pipe Co., Prinsco Inc., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., THOMPSON PIPE GROUP, Wienerberger AG, Yahoo Inc, and China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global non-metallic pipes market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global non-metallic pipes market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Water supply - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Water supply - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Water supply - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Water supply - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Water supply - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Sewage systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Sewage systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sewage systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Sewage systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sewage systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Agricultural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Agricultural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Agricultural - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Agricultural - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Agricultural - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 PVC pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on PVC pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on PVC pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on PVC pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on PVC pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Concrete pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Concrete pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Concrete pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Concrete pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Concrete pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 HDPE pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on HDPE pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on HDPE pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on HDPE pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on HDPE pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Reinforced composite pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Reinforced composite pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Reinforced composite pipes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Reinforced composite pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Reinforced composite pipes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.

Exhibit 124: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Aliaxis Group SA

Exhibit 129: Aliaxis Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Aliaxis Group SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Aliaxis Group SA - Key offerings

12.5 Atkore Inc.

Exhibit 132: Atkore Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Atkore Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Atkore Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Atkore Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

Exhibit 139: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 140: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Key news



Exhibit 142: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC - Key offerings

12.8 China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 143: China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Finolex Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Finolex Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Finolex Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Finolex Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Finolex Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 J-M Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 151: J-M Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 152: J-M Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: J-M Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

12.11 Lane Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 154: Lane Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Lane Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Lane Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV

Exhibit 157: Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 158: Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.13 Prinsco Inc.

Exhibit 161: Prinsco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Prinsco Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Prinsco Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 THOMPSON PIPE GROUP

Exhibit 168: THOMPSON PIPE GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 169: THOMPSON PIPE GROUP - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: THOMPSON PIPE GROUP - Key offerings

12.16 Wienerberger AG

Exhibit 171: Wienerberger AG - Overview



Exhibit 172: Wienerberger AG - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Wienerberger AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Wienerberger AG - Segment focus

12.17 Yahoo Inc

Exhibit 175: Yahoo Inc - Overview



Exhibit 176: Yahoo Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Yahoo Inc - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio