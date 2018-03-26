NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A non-photo personalized gift is an item which is personalized using various personalization techniques discussed in this report. Non-photo personalized gifts which have been included in this report are wearables and accessories, decoration, kitchenware and tableware, stationery and greeting cards, food and beverages, and sports equipment and toys, among others.







Technavio's analysts forecast the non-photo personalized gifts market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the non-photo personalized gifts market in the US for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



Technavio's report, Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• CafePress

• Disney

• Hallmark Licensing

• Shutterfly

• Things Remembered



Market driver

• Innovative gifting solutions and increasing demand for seasonal decorations

Market challenge

• High dependence on seasonal sales

Market trend

• Growing B2C e-commerce and m-commerce market

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



