Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market to grow by USD 9.13 billion from 2022 to 2027; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc. and Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-photo personalized gifts market is estimated to grow by USD 9.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.87%. The non-photo personalized gifts market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer non-photo personalized gifts market are American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Etsy Inc., Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Card Inc., manuBIMsoft Ltd., Redbubble Ltd., Shutterfly Inc., Signature Gifts Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., Takara Tomy Co. Ltd., UncommonGoods LLC, Walmart Inc., Yildiz Holding AS, and Zazzle Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

  • American Greetings Corp. - The company offers non-photo personalized gifts such as birthday ecards, smashUps, anniversary ecards, and gift cards.
  • American Stationery Co. Inc. - The company offers non-photo personalized gifts such as gift cards, large jar candles, and embroidered fashion umbrellas.
  • Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers non-photo personalized gifts such as printed art and gift cards.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The North American market is estimated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. There is a near maturity in the region's traditional gifts market. Thus, it is now receiving an influx of exciting new products and increased sales of non-photo personalized gifts, such as greeting cards, souvenirs, and decorative products, fuel market growth because of the high penetration of these products in occasional giftings. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Growing gifting culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations
  • Key Trend - Specialized merchandise by vendors
  • Major Challenges - Growing competition from homemade and DIY gifts

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on the Distribution Channel, the online segment is significant during the forecast period. E-commerce platforms offer personalized shopping assistance as well as suggestions on different types of non-photo personalized gifts to customers, based on aspects such as the type, customization, and designs of non-photo personalized gifts. It opens the door to customers accessing national and global brands of non-photo personalized gifts.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

The US - personalized gifts market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.65% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,855.15 million.

The UK Personalized Gifts Market size is projected to increase by USD 898.1 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.61% between 2022 and 2027.

Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.47

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

