Non-Photo Personalized Gifts Market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8% by 2022

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the non-photo personalized gifts market in the US by product (wearables and accessories, decorative items, kitchenware and tableware, stationery and greeting cards, sports equipment and toys, food and beverage, and others) and by distribution channel (offline and online).







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356570





Technavio's market research analysts predict that this market will grow at a CAGR of more than 8% by 2022.



Segmentation by product and analysis of the non-photo personalized gifts market in the US

•Wearables and accessories

•Decorative items

•Kitchenware and tableware

•Stationery and greeting cards

•Sports equipment and toys

•Food and beverage



The non-photo personalized gifts market in the US is witnessing considerable growth in the wearables and accessories segment. The unique personalized gifts market will continue to grow in this segment for the next four years due to the availability of personalized wearables and accessories.



Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the non-photo personalized gifts market in the US?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the non-photo personalized gifts market in the US?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the non-photo personalized gifts market in the US?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the non-photo personalized gifts market in the US?

• What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of the US?

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the non-photo personalized gifts market in the US?



