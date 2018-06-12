Non-Profit Employees Give to the Public and May Receive Equal Help With Applying for PSLF Program, Thanks to Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loans can become a burden on borrowers, for reasons the borrower may not have control of. But once the loans have been taken out, they have to be paid back one way or another. Many people with student loans look into ways to better afford their repayments and know of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program that was instituted in 2007. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company that helps federal student loan borrowers apply for income-driven repayment programs, works with people who work in qualifying jobs work their way towards loan forgiveness.

megaflopp/Bigstock.com

Not-for-profit organizations provide services to those who need it the most, like shelter, medical options and counseling services. It makes sense that those who help others for a living should receive help when they need it too, and they may be able to with the PSLF program. "One kind turn deserves another. Those who work hard to provide services for others when they're struggling, like shelters for battered women and the homeless do, should certainly be able to get help if they're struggling with student loans, and with the proper steps, they can," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial.

Working at a non-profit organization for 10 years, alongside qualifying payments, can have a student loan borrower's loans forgiven. The loans will have to be the correct type or consolidated into the correct one, but Ameritech Financial can assist in making sure that the consolidation process is done correctly on top of assisting in applying for PSLF. "Having payments potentially lowered and loan forgiveness at the end of 10 years being an option is an amazing option for federal student loan borrowers, and Ameritech Financial can help make sure that the application process for the PSLF program is done correctly," said Knickerbocker.

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional customer service.

Ameritech Financial Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about Ameritech Financial, please contact:

Ameritech Financial

5789 State Farm Drive #265

Rohnert Park, CA 94928

1-800-792-8621

media@ameritechfinancial.com

Related Images

image1.png

together.jpg

Together

megaflopp/Bigstock.com

Related Links

Ameritech Financial

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WRza8MbLvuM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-profit-employees-give-to-the-public-and-may-receive-equal-help-with-applying-for-pslf-program-thanks-to-ameritech-financial-300664618.html

SOURCE Ameritech Financial