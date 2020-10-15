Non-Profit, Generation Diamond, Provides Astanza Duality Laser Tattoo Removal to Help Young Adults in Need

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation Diamond, a non-profit organization in Omaha, Nebraska, has invested in the Astanza Duality laser to help young adults in their community, 19 years and older, looking for a second chance by removing their unwanted tattoos. Generation Diamond provides education programs, assistance with scholarship applications, and employment opportunities. They believe laser tattoo removal will act as another stepping stone for success by removing inhibiting tattoos, such as gang-related tattoos.

"Generation Diamond is constantly seeking ways to give back to our community. Many young adults in Omaha that have gone down the wrong path and need some guidance or a second chance," said Blanca Mejia, founder. "We believe laser tattoo removal will give our participants the fresh start they need to remove unwanted tattoos and create education and job opportunities as well as positive life decisions."

The Astanza Duality featured at Generation Diamond is trusted by leading tattoo removal practitioners, non-profits, physicians, medical spas, and tattoo artists worldwide. Known for its versatility, effectivity, and reliability, the Duality removes tattoos faster and with fewer treatments than other lasers. The Duality supports two trusted wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm, that target and remove a wide range of tattoo colors and are safe to use on all skin types. The Duality's large 5 x 5 mm spot size allows for deeper penetration into the skin for optimal ink shattering and removal.

Generation Diamond's provides low-cost laser tattoo removal for previously incarcerated, gang-related tattoos, and traumatic tattoos. Free tattoo removal is also offered to individuals on a case-by-case basis, depending on their situation.

"We are very excited to partner with Generation Diamond and help give back to residents in the greater Omaha area," said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. "Astanza's purpose is changing lives, and we couldn't be happier to see that come to fruition through clients and non-profit organizations like Generation Diamond."

Generation Diamond is a non-profit organization in Omaha, Nebraska that helps local young adults reintegrate into their community. They specialize in increasing education, career opportunities and breaking the poverty cycle for young adults aged 19 years and older.

To learn more about Generation Diamond's laser tattoo removal program, visit https://www.generationdiamond.net/ or call (402) 546-9978. Generation Diamond is located at 4825 S. 25th St. Suite #100, Omaha, NE 68107.

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

