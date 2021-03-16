Non-Profit Group The Man/Kind Project Launches TEARS (Rhe Event Against Racism And Stereotyping) An Inspirational Online Series That "Defunds The Fear." Countdown To Tears: 4.3.21

The Event That Calls For Defunding The Fear, Not Defunding the Police.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore calls for investing in law enforcement, not defunding: https://vimeo.com/524192392

TEARS 'Landing Page:' https://www.themankindproject.org/welcome

TEARS: Defunding The Fear will feature LAPD Chief MICHEL MOORE, civil rights activist and community organizer NAJEE ALI, retired LAPD sergeant, author, and commentator CHERYL DORSEY, and will hosted by actor/activist Anne-Marie Johnson.

The Man/Kind Project, Inc, a non-profit corporation whose mission is to fight racism and intolerance by uniting cultures through awareness, tolerance and empathy, will present the online event TEARS: The Event Against Racism and Stereotyping, premiering April 3, 2021. The Man/Kind Project will conduct a 'virtual dialogue' where community activists and law enforcement critics challenge the Los Angeles Police Department. The purpose is to explore the possibility of finding common ground in an unforgettably blunt and engaging showdown of ideologies that impact all of us. April 3 kicks off the first episode of TEARS 6-part series.

This free event will stream live on www.themankindproject.org at 6 p.m., Pacific Time on April 3, 2021. (Trailers & additional info are available at www.themankindproject.org). Additional updates can be found at www.themankindproject.org/news-media/press.

