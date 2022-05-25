Innovating Marketing Group is excited to announce "LOB. Inc." is hosting their 2nd Annual Golf Tournament raising funds for the organization's scholarship endowment benefitting female student-athletes.

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovating Marketing Group announced the details of Legends of the Ball, Inc. (LOB, Inc.) 2nd Annual Golf Tournament. The event is scheduled to take place on July 21st, 2022 at the beautiful Bartlett Hills Golf Club located at 800 W. Oneida Ave., Bartlett, IL 60103. The event will include a Four Man Scramble, Raffle prizes, Silent Auction, and a Drone Golf Ball Drop. A portion of the proceeds will support the scholarship endowment and local Elgin area U-46 School District female basketball players. The organization is excited to increase the endowment to six recipients in 2022.

Non-profit LOB, Inc. Golf 4 cause, providing scholarship opportunities 4 female student-athletes

Last year LOB, Inc. hosted its inaugural Golf Tournament event and awarded scholarships to two deserving female student-athletes. The organization not only provides academic scholarships but also provides summer camp scholarships to youth in underserved communities.

The mission of Legends of the Ball, Inc. is to promote the historic and social relevance of the WBL to inspire future generations to break through barriers, realize their potential, and become leaders for positive change."

In addition, LOB, Inc. plans to educate and empower youth through strategic alliances, forums, a historical book series, speaking engagements, documentaries, videos, and marketing materials that detail the advancements in the post Title IX era that led to the formation of the WBL and continues to manifest.

All board members engage in targeted events and collaborations to promote the mission of the organization. This year alone LOB, Inc. members attended the WIN for KC awards; were featured guests at the "Ladies Ball" youth basketball tournament in Knoxville in collaboration with the WBHOF; had a display at the WBCA/NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis; will attend the WBHOF induction in June; and WNBA all-star game in July prior to the golf tournament.

In May, Vice President Molly Kazmer was featured on ESPN's Vince's Place on a series titled "Queens of the Court," highlighting her contribution to women's basketball.

Recently, President Elizabeth Galloway-McQuitter spoke at a TEDxBoston Event. This series included talks about the revolutionary changes women brought to sports 50 years after Title IX.

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX, we want to shed light on its role in providing opportunities for members of the WBL, pioneers of women's professional basketball and the stars who helped grow the sport at every level. These players, coaches, and team personnel continued to "pass it on and pay it forward". We invite you to join us in support of this great cause.

You may register for the golf tournament at www.legendsoftheballinc.org . If you're not able to attend, please support us by sponsoring a hole or making a donation. Registration Deadline is July 11, 2022

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the event or to inquire about Zoom/Skype interviews or media inquiries, please contact LaToya Hurley at [email protected] or call 346-980-9062.

About Legends of the Ball, Inc.

Legends of the Ball Inc. (LOB, Inc.) is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by twelve players of the Women's Basketball League (WBL), the first viable women's professional basketball league in the United States. The organization strives to have a positive impact on the communities they serve while being culturally sensitive and reaching a diverse population. By partnering with other nonprofits, LOB's outreach will be magnified and allow for better engagement to help meet the group's goals and expectations.

PRESS CONTACT

LaToya Hurley

13469809062

https://www.innovatingmarketinggroup.com/

SOURCE Innovating Marketing Group