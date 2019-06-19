Non-Profit, New Skin Tattoo Removal, Changes Lives Through Advanced Astanza Duality Laser Tattoo Removal

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Skin Tattoo Removal is a non-profit program that provides low-cost, affordable laser tattoo removal for individuals in need. Their mission is to help and encourage tattooed individuals to reach their goals by removing unwanted, harmful tattoos that hinder employment and positive change. New Skin Tattoo Removal has invested in the Astanza Duality to deliver fast and effective removal of tattoos for all skin types.

"There are numerous motivations for wanting to remove a tattoo. We've worked with survivors of human trafficking, formerly incarcerated individuals, and many other cases where tattoos have prevented our clients from moving forward and transforming their lives," said Adam King, founder. "New Skin believes everyone deserves a second chance. Our laser services help people remove unfortunate, regrettable decisions made in the past, but even more so, they create a new found confidence that helps our clients change their lives for the better."

New Skin Tattoo Removal invested in the Astanza Duality for its unmatched power, accuracy, and optimal ink shattering capabilities. The Duality's 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths remove a wide variety of ink colors and are safe to use on all skin types. Featuring a flat-top homogenized square beam, the Duality promotes even energy application and reduced treatment overlap for safer results, especially on darker skin types VI through VI.

"Astanza's core value is changing lives. We love partnering with Adam and his team not only because they share the same purpose as us, but because they genuinely care about their community and helping others," said Opal Taskila, Astanza Sales Representative. "We are so excited to have the Astanza Duality represented by such a driven and compassionate organization."

New Skin Tattoo Removal is a non-profit program that removes unwanted tattoos using advanced laser technology at a low, affordable cost. Since 2010, New Skin Tattoo Removal has served over 5,000 clients with tattoo removal in efforts to help individuals in need find employment and other opportunities. The San Jose non-profit provides complimentary tattoo removal to youth and complimentary removal of radiation marker tattoos for all cancer patients.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (408) 899-9695 or visit https://www.newskintr.org/. New Skin Tattoo Removal is located at 2360 McKee Road Suite #8, San Jose, CA 95116 and serves clients from all across California, including Los Angeles, Fresno, and Sacramento.

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, DermaBlate, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/ .

